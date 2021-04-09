Happy Friday, Farmers.
Still hobbling through the week here. How about you? Hobbling makes me think of the movie “Misery.” Have you seen that one? Classic! While in the movie, Kathy Bates performs the “hobbling” to James Caan’s character, an author she’s obsessed with, so he won’t leave her.
While they’ve taken care of me (and the puppies) these last three weeks, I think my family is as anxious as I am for the hobbling to be over. It was such a nice night, last night to rest in the backyard, making plans for summer weekends and mapping out some odds and ends to tie up in the backyard. Like all ideas, they snowball into bigger projects and judging from the subtle hints given to me over the recent Lowes ad, I think we’re moving outdoors for our next home renovation. Combine that with Tonya Daft chumming us all with a plant swap at her house next Saturday and I may be hobbling out to do some yard work before they can stop me. I guess that’s one way to finish a project. If you can’t get up with your leg in a brace, you have to stay down until the last plant is in the ground.
Local boy scores big
Congratulations to Dustin Hayes, son of Sherry Pyles of Farmington. He got the highest score on the North Marion High School Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery with a 98 and won a hoodie (as pictured). The ASVAB is a multiple choice test, administered by the United States Military Entrance Processing Command, and is used to determine qualification for enlistment in the United States Armed Forces. Most test takers score between a 30-70 (on a scale 0-100). Way to go Dustin, you have a bright future ahead!
Tiger trout stockings
It’s been over a decade since the WVDNR has stocked the dazzling tiger trout into streams around West Virginia. Throughout the months of April and May, scheduled stockings will occur, adding around 25,000 tiger trout into our waters. Many of the trout are trophy size, weigh around four pounds and put up quite the fight for the avid fisherman. Tiger trout are a mix between a brown and a brook trout. They are best caught with your basic tackle and bait including nightcrawlers, salmon eggs, and your power bait. They prefer the shallow, cooler waters and are best caught in late evening. Fishing licenses can be purchased online, as well as your trout stamp, by visiting the wvdnr.gov, or you can get them at your local retailer.
Food pantry giveaways
The next Food Giveaway at the Fairview Food Pantry will be Tuesday, April 20 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. If you need emergency food, please call 304-449-1863. A reminder that there are other programs locally that are distributing. The Fairview Food Pantry served 95 families on March 23. Now, the population just in city limits is only 374. If you want to put that into a mathematical perspective, think about each family having at least 3-4 members. That’s almost the entire population of the town of Fairview. Let’s just be thankful we have good people like the volunteers at The Fairview Food Pantry and all food pantries around the area to help reach these families. The Food Pantry marked its 10 year anniversary last month and plans to continue to serve as long as there is a need.
“We thank all who contribute both financially and of their time to help others. It is a blessing for all.” We hope they do and have great success for many years to come. In addition, the food pantry is committed to helping the Tribal Treats backpack program at Fairview Elementary, which now has 40 students receiving food weekly.
Band Boosters meeting
The first in-person booster meeting will be in the bandroom next Tuesday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m. The topics of discussion will include a spaghetti dinner fundraiser May 1, board elections, Tickets went on sale April 8.
Fire department sale
Pizza, sandwich, and salad sale tomorrow, Saturday, April 10, from 3-6 p.m at the dining hall of the Fairview Fire Department. Come one, come all! Phone in orders only at 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. All supporters are asked to enter at the side door by the town hall above the big sign, and leave by the kitchen door. Social distancing and masks required. Proceeds to benefit the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department.
Happy Birthday
Birthday wishes going out to the “bee man,” Mr. Fred McClain, Fluorine Kay Fisher-Harper, Dunner McDonald, Rebecca VanGilder, Jessica Bendig, Patricia Franklin, Erin Dunigan, Sarah Halbert, Matthew Taylor, Richard Priester Jr, Mark Starsick, and Ethan Hager, Jessica Terlosky, and Lindsy Rush. Hope it’s a Bee-utiful day!
Coal miners’ stories needed
Julie Mike, over at the Fairview Public Library, is looking for some volunteers. Interested persons that could tell some coal mining stories from years past at a June 1 program can contact her at 304-449-1021. This would be a great project for so many retired miners in our area to spread some of their experiences to others.
Yesteryear
I’m still having fun looking through digitized yearbooks. Farmington High’s earliest digitized book is from 1944. Advertisers in the yearbook included “get your cut at Levitsky’s Barber Shop,” Town of Farmington: Compliments of Mayor Joseph Manchin, Recorder B.C. Vandergrift, and Councilmen Leslie Mahaney, Robert Moore, Charles Elekes, Philip Gango, and James Clelland. Toothman’s Hardware, Berry’s Barber-Recreation, Parrish Confectionary and Service Station which notes that it specializes in auto accessories. Located on Route 250, it had two lines you could dial, Phones 2857 and 2381. Cole’s Groceries and Confectionaries in Plum Run, and Moore’s Service Co, Helens Run which advertises ice cream, soft drinks, groceries, candy, gas and oil. Phone 313 to get in touch.
James N. Clelland for the cleaning and pressing of suits made to measure. Charles Gouzd, meats and groceries in Rachel, and the Farmington Theater with A.C. Morris as manager. You could also hitch a ride with Duncil’s Cab Service, a proud sponsor of FHS. Booster ads with familiar student names included Louise Laska, Class of ‘26, Matt Kolish, ‘29, Pfc. George Kolish ‘32, good ol Doc Jenkins Jr. ‘33, Lawrence Parrish, ‘34, Sgt. Robert Alasky, ‘41, Junior Goodnight, ‘41, Pfc. Alec Horvath, ‘41, Frances Manchin, ‘43, Josephine Piccola, ‘43, Gazelle Nagy, ’43, Julia Erdeljac, ‘44, Antonio James Manchin, ‘43.
We also had families like Anna Maichok Kolish, Irene Laska, Florence McClain, the Murl Pitzer family, Louis Piccola, Rapchicks, Broadwaters, Bainbridges, and Gangos. The epilogue on the last page read, “When the rainy days of life cast a shadow across your path, take this book from the shelf, unmindful of dust that has collected with age, and look through the pages. Let the pleasant memories crowd out the worry and care. We have made an effort to combine patriotism and scholastic activities. May you remember with pleasure, the names, faces, and class of ‘44 – Staff.”
St. Anthony’s fried dough sale
Hurry on out to 1660 Mary Lou Retton Dr., Saturday, April 17. The good folks at St. Anthony’s will host a fried dough sale from 9 a.m.-Noon. Organized by the St. Elizabeth Guild, this “Drive-by Fried Bread Dough Sale” is sure to be a hit. They will be sold in amounts of 6 or 12, $1 apiece. Pre-orders are welcome. Please call Becky Carvillano at 304-363-8354 or 304-290-0970.
NMHS Prom Update
Prom will take place May 1. Coronation will begin at 7 p.m. with dance to follow from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Location has not been announced, and they are asking no guests at the coronation and masks will be required for all activities. (the social distancing should make a lot of fathers happy to let their daughters attend! I know a few dads that could be teased about their little girls growing up.)
BC Bank lobby open
Our Farmington Branch of BC Bank is now open to the public for regular Lobby hours. No appointments necessary, stop by and see the fine folks in the Alasky’s complex on Husky Highway.
MCPL “Beyond the Book” Book Club
“Love is a superpower we all have, but it’s not always a superpower we’re able to control.” -They Both Die at the End. Join readers and library staff for this month’s “Beyond the Book” Book Club selection, “They Both Die at the End.” It asks the question, “What would you do with one day left to live?” This is the dilemma faced by the protagonists of this popular Young Adult novel by Adam Silvera. I’ve already grabbed my copy and I encourage you to do the same. You can join on Tuesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. for this thought provoking discussion. Open to both teens and adults. The book focuses on two teenagers in the future who through a service that alerts people on the day they will day, that today is that day. Using the “Last Friend” app, they meet and spend the day living a lifetime on their End Day. It’s quite the read.
Digital copies are available through the library on Hoopla and WVDELI, which includes ebooks and audiobooks. Hardcopies are available in the library’s collection. This virtual event is open via Webex, a user-friendly conferencing platform. Participants can choose to connect online for both audio and visual or just by phone audio only, depending on your comfort level and internet availability. Participants must register by noon on April 20 with an active email address. Registered participants will receive an emailed invitation link to the virtual meeting. Please note that the “Beyond the Book” Presents… program paired with this book is Advance Care Planning with WV Center for End of Life Care. If you would like to attend that program, details are available in the April 27 event listing.
Concealed Carry Permit & firearm safety course
Ron Southern NRA certified Instructor is once again offering a hands-on course on firearms safety. Receive individual instruction in the use of firearms, and how to use different pistols and revolvers. Held at Katy Baptist Church, 1858 Husky Highway, April 24 at 9:30 a.m. sharp for a cost of $65 cash. Social distancing will be observed, bring your own mask, disinfecting wipes will be provided. You may call or text 304-612-4714 to reserve your spot.
Make contact
You can reach me at the Times, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. via phone at 304-367-2527 or email scummons@timeswv.com. You’re also welcome to contact me via social media as well as mail at P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26554. Stay safe Farmers and have a good week!
