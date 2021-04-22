Hello Barrackville!
Dr. Doolittle has been in town the last couple weeks! That’s all we can imagine that is going on! The Barrackville Facebook page has been “hopping” with random animal sightings, although no bunnies so far. Eight cows on Dogwood, a horse meandering through Straight’s Run and two parakeets flew the coop and have had multiple sightings in town. These are beside the random cat and dog lost and found posts. It is a treat some days to watch the progression of “Buster” or “Tippy” through town and the neighborhood keeping an eye out for these precious furbabies. What a great neighborhood we live in!
Barrackville Gold
Barrackville Gold T ball team plays Mannington White in Mannington tonight at 6:45 p.m. Good luck to all the teams and coaches.
Fairview water line planned
Representatives from Hornor Brothers Engineers were at the Barrackville town hall office Tuesday, April 20 to discuss the Monumental PSD Water System Improvement Project. These lines will allow the town of Fairview to purchase water from Monumental PSD who gets its water from Fairmont and the lines will run through the town of Barrackville. This project will begin in July or August unless it needs to be rebid and then it will begin later in the year and will take one year to complete. Lines will begin at the stub line on Smith Road onto Pike and divert to Bryan and Ice, Maple to Franklin and High and Saxman to Buffalo Road then boring under Buffalo Creek out Monumental Road. Complete plans can be found at the town hall.
Covered Bridge Preservation Committee
Anyone interested in forming a committee for the care and preservation of the Barrackville covered bridge, please join us Saturday, April 24 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Community Center, Pike Street. We need all community organizations and citizens to get involved! Send questions or comments to Barrackville2019@gmail.com if you are not able to attend but would still like to contribute input. On the immediate agenda will be forming a committee and discussion of a Covered Bridge Festival this summer.
Dollar General
We are blessed to have an efficient and well-run store in our town as our Dollar General. Recent news is that a self check-out will be coming soon and that they in are search of a part time employee right now. They are always responsive to requests and are an asset to Barrackville, they have always allowed use of their parking area when requested for town events and it is so appreciated. Thanks to a great staff!
Card Party for Mary
Mary Pirner turns 7 on May 27. Cards can be mailed to her at P.O. Box 58 – Barrackville 26559. Celebrate this precious little one by sending her a card! Happy Birthday, Mary!
Covered Bridge part II
During research on the Barrackville Covered Bridge, the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges has been a great asset and a wealth of information on processes and procedures. These first steps to halt the decline of this historical architecture have been uncertain and complex. Look at their webpage and consider joining the group, there is a modest fee to join, they do great work all over the country.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
