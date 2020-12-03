Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone had a safe and Happy Thanksgiving, and Christmas is right around the corner!
Main Street Rivesville
The Main Street Rivesville program was started so things can be done for the community. Help is needed financially, and through team work and sweat. There are many things folks have stated they would like to see like a Christmas tree on the river, a new roof on the old grade school so there can be a Residential Arts Room, a Coal Mining History Room, a space for options to be explored while keeping the Head Start Program, movie nights, more riverfront activities, a Farmer’s Market and so much more! While in the process of becoming able to accept monetary Facebook donations anyone who would like to help can send what they are able through the PayPal address, no donation is to big or small. The PayPal address is: Mainstreetrivesville@gmail.com. Another way to give and also beautify the town this season is to rent a pole to decorate for the Christmas/Winter light pole contest. Forms are available at the Rivesville City Building. The fall contest made Rivesville gorgeous. The cost of the pole decorating contest is $25, can be paid at the City Building and is open to everyone, not just businesses. All proceeds benefit the Rivesville Main St. program. There will be a 1st, 2nd & 3rd prize given.
No Christmas cookies
Rivesville United Methodist Church is sorry to announce they will not be doing Christmas cookie trays this year. We hope next year brings a better year and it can be offered once again. A big thank you to all that have supported this fundraiser, we look forward to seeing you next year.
If you have coats or winter items you would like to get rid of, the BSE Family and Skate-A-Way will have an event on Dec. 13 from 5-8 p.m. for their 2nd annual coat giveaway. Their will be a bounce house, magic show, face painting, carnival games, refreshments, raffle baskets and prizes. For more information call Ashley Waters at 304-367-9700. Please, when making any donation of gloves, hats coats please make sure they are clean and in good condition. This event will take place at the skate-a-way located on Carlone Street in Bellview.
Skate-A-Way is also doing the Jr. Roller Club. It’s $35 a week per child and it runs from 6:30-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and packets can be picked up during this time or any session time. Price includes skates or blades, games, crafts, movies, prepackaged breakfast lunch, snack and drink, WiFi, assistance with schoolwork and homework distance learning. College volunteers are overseen by a certified Marion County BOE teacher as well. Ask about transportation to/from school. For more info contact the rink.
Skate-A-Way is also having a Skate With Santa and his helpers on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 6-8 p.m., which is $6.50 per person that includes skates or blades There will also be picture opportunities with Santa as well.
The drive through lunch for the Knights of Columbus this Saturday, Dec. 6 will be chili and a pepperoni roll, the cost of an extra pepperoni roll will be $1.50. It is $10 for a quart of soup and a small bread from Country Club Bakery. call 304- 534-8696 if you would like to place an order or just drive thru. The sale will run from Noon- 4 p.m. or until sold out.
Christmas is coming, DNR calendars make a nice gift, give me a call 304-777-0540.
I meant to share this with you last week but it slipped my mind, I’ll share a week at a time with you( that way you have to read my column every week to see what you need to do) If I could place an emoji at the end of that last sentence it would be winking at you. OK, here goes:
Dec. 3- Buy a friend or colleague coffee or some kind of drink
Dec. 4- Hold the door open for someone
Dec. 5- Give a friend or loved one your full attention
Dec. 6- Donate a Christmas present to a charity
Dec. 7-Tell a joke to make someone smile
Dec. 8- Do something kind for yourself
Stay tuned next week for more!
Birthday wishes
Dec. 4, Richard Moats; Dec. 5, Nikki Hayhurst; Dec. 6, Doug Gower and Dec. 7, Judie Tucker.
I hope each of you enjoys your special day!
There’s a special little lady that lives in Rivesville who will be celebrating a very special birthday. Haidee Toothman will celebrate her 104th, yep you read that right! 104. Haidee still gets around pretty well, loves to bake bread and pies and I believe can still do some housework, which amazing! I’m told she loves to get mail, and with permission from her daughter Janice I am including Haidee’s mailing address so we can flood her mailbox and put a big smile on her face.( look out postman) send cards to Haidee Toothman, 28 Pleasant View Rd., Rivesville WV 26588.
Anniversary wishes
Dec. 1, Teresa & Greg Wright celebrated 30 years. Dec. 4, Annie & William Wright will celebrate 55 years!
Wishing these two couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
A little update on my son; he did not get to have the surgery (again). It looked like it was a go, so much as he was in the operating room and a scope was done, things had changed so it was not possible to do. He has an appointment next Monday and we’ll go from there. We appreciate all prayers.
I welcome getting info for my column, please email me if you have any roxannsmith3@yahoo.com or call me at 304-777-0540.
Remember to drive safe, we love our kids.
In this crazy world if you can’t be anything, be kind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.