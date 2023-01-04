Good Morning Rivesville!
Welcome to 2023. I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas and a safe and Happy New Year.
I would like for residents of Rivesville to know that starting Jan. 9, eligible residents may sign upr to run for Mayor, Recorder and Council. You must be 18 and live in the town limits. The town election will be June 13. You may go to town hall to get your application.
If you would like to start the New Year off on the right foot, why don’t you think about joining the Main Street program. They meet on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m., at town hall and welcome anyone who would like to make a difference. I will say they have done several positive things for the town, have events etc., come join in the fun.
I have 2 DNR calendars left if anyone missed out on getting one. The cost is $10 and the proceeds benefit Relay for Life.
Birthday wishes
Betty Morris, Hayley Ice, Becky Layman Skinner, Trina Willis Clevenger, Mark Dorsey, Sherry Ice, Jaclynn Furgason, Diana George, and last but not least my sister Laurel whom was a New Year’s baby, love you.
Blessings to all on your special day.
Condolences
I would like to send condolences out to the family and friends of Punkin Dusky, Marie Ice and Virginia Gower, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
If anyone has news you’d like to share please give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Mountaineers!
