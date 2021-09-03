Good Morning!
After all the rain and flooding, we can hopefully get back to normal, although 54 at night is not really normal this time of year?
Labor Day holiday is Monday! Labor Day weekend! It’s September already! Hard to believe! Have a great holiday!
We know that Aldi, Apple Annie’s, Mon Health, and Gwynn Tire are under construction, along with Tractor Supply and several others at Middletown Commons.
It would help a lot if there was a parking lot for the Commons employees! If you want to stop at White’s Jewelry, Rita’s, etc., you have to park in front of Ace Hardware because the small parking lot in front of them, is usually full!
It’s fantastic to be able to drive down the new concrete driveway from Hardee’s down to the drive thru! Concrete from there to Dollar General would be even more fantastic! Wouldn’t it be great to see a map of what it will eventually look like!
Cub Scouts-BSA
Boys and girls from Kindergarten to Fifth Grade who are ready for an adventure can find it in the Scouts!
You should be able to enjoy camping and campfires with friends and family! Building your own Pinewood Derby car to race, and help the community and make new friends!
For more information contact Scoutmaster Kim Holbert at kholbee1@gmail.com or call 304-841-3016 for more information!
White Hall Elementary School
During the month of September, we will be issuing our Kindergarten students their Chromebooks.
Parents will need to stop by the office after Miss Andrea calls you to sign the contract for the Chromebook. Please wait for a Dolo message or phone call, as we are waiting for the shipment of Chromebooks to arrive.
Sept. 1-17—iReady diagnostic one opens
Sept. 3—Way to Go Wildcats ticket winners announced
Sept. 6—Labor Day Holiday
Sept. 7—PTO at 6:30, Virtual, look for the link on the White Hall PTO Facebook page
Sept. 7-8—STEAM bus visitation for 3rd and 4th grade
Sept. 8—PTO White Hall Sportswear apparel orders due
Sept. 10—Way to Go Wildcats ticket winners announced
Sept. 13-17—Scholastic Book Fair in the Media
Sept. 17—Way to Go Wildcats ticket winners announced
Sept. 24—Way to Go Wildcats ticket winners announced
Sept. 27—Picture Day by Lifetouch Photographers
Sept. 30—Terrific Kids for September announced
Beverly CEOS
With a holiday on Monday, our meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 13. The lesson leader and hostess will be Carol Merrill. The lesson will be about the history of the Star Spangled Banner.
Jackson’s Mill
Going to Jackson’s Mill for 4-H and Dairy Camp when I was growing up are some of my favorite memories!
The first 4-H camp was held there in 1921, with some 425 campers enjoying the facility. The Marion County cabin was built in 1924, and renovated in the 1940’s.
Jackson’s Mill is facing major infrastructure challenges with repairs to the water and sewer systems costing in the millions.
Contacting our state elected officials to let them know how much the Mill means to you and the people it serves, and how you would like to see them support the allocations of funds for these critical infrastructure repairs.
To let our state elected officials know how much the Mill means to us, and would like them to support the allocation of funds for these infrastructure repairs, please contact:
Mike.caputo@wvsenate.gov 304-357-7961
Bob.beach@wvsenate.gov 304-357-7979
Joey.Garcia@wvhouse.gov 304-340-3124
Phil.Mallow@wvhouse.gov 304-340-3331
Guy.Ward@wvhouse.gov 304-340-3249
Contacts
Send me your news, birthdays or anniversaries, at 304-534-2756, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
