Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoying this weather. We’ve had some cold and rainy days but at least it’s not a lot of snow.
I hope folks are enjoying the Christmas decorations on Main and Clayton streets. Have you noticed the new flags put up on the poles? If you have, thank Main Street Rivesville for those and if you haven’t noticed yet look up.
Another reminder about the upcoming Rivesville Christmas parade being held on Saturday, Dec. 17 beginning at 4 p.m. Be sure and get a hold of Frank Moore to let him know you’d like to be in the parade. The number to call is 304-657-9121.
Rivesville PTO will host Cookies & Cocoa with Santa. The cost is $5 per person and you will get a photo with Santa and special guest will be Mrs. Claus. This event will be held Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the Baxter Fire Department.
The Rivesville PTO will hold their meeting on Monday, Dec. 12 beginning at 6 p.m. They will discuss upcoming fundraisers, have refreshments, cookie decorating for the kids, and a special guest speaker. They will also hold their increasingly popular “cook off.” This months cookoff will be “dips.” Bring enough of your favorite dip so those who want can taste it, vote on their favorite and a prize will be given to the winner. May the best dip win!
There will be a clothing giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.at Pumpkin Center Church of Christ located at 18 Darrah Lane Fairview, a half mile North of Fairview on U.S. 218. Clothing for children, men and women.
The Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry distribution will be Dec. 17 from 9:30-11 a.m, please arrive before 11 a.m. If in need of an emergency food box, call Bob at 304-278-7550 or Gary at 304-534-2950.
Don’t forget the Taste of the Feast will be held Friday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.on Monroe Street in Fairmont. The next day is the Feast of the Seven Fishes, Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monroe Street in Fairmont.
If you’re looking for a last minute Christmas present or stocking stuffer, I have the DNR Wildlife calendars for sale. They are $10 each and proceeds benefit the Relay for Life Survivor’s dinner. Give me a call if interested, 304-777-0540.
Birthday wishes
Richard Moats, Jim Alltop, Judie Tucker, Linda Sawitski, Mark Pulice and David Poling. I hope each has a blessed day.
Condolences
I would like to send condolences to the family and friends of Vonda Tennant — many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Anniversary wishes
Charlie and Janet Rosic celebrated 50 years I think in October(better late than never) Teresa and Greg Wright celebrated 31 years recently. Wishing these 2 couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
If you have news you’d like to share email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo,com. or call me at 304-777-0540.
Please remember to drive safe we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Mountaineers!
