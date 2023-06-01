Only 16 days until the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival on Saturday, June 17. So much work goes into the planning and implementation of these types of events.
All the background efforts like calls, fundraising, arrangements, and flexibility to adjust to change is part of the process. There is a great crew of volunteers that love Barrackville and the Covered Bridge and have a vision that it will still be standing for their grandchildren years from now. That’s why the preservation of the bridge is so important now.
The bridge is part of our history and reflects what we value today. Many small towns face the same challenges when starting preservation efforts. The total cost of restoration seems completely out of reach, but small consistent efforts in fundraising move toward the goal no matter how much we would prefer for someone to write a check with lots of zeros, every effort great or small is appreciated and valued. We appreciate everyone who helps in any way during the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival and the protection of the bridge. Thank you!
Water outage
Officials from the Fairmont City Water Department will be working on Bryan Avenue and Barrackville may be without water next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. They will be replacing water lines and a new hydrant in front of the school. The water department will be working on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, June 6-8 water will be off during their work hours only.
Bridge Lecture June 16
Please attend a lecture by Jon Smith Historic Preservationist Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. at the Barrackville Covered Bridge. Jon will share details of the original construction and the restoration done in the 1990’s, of which he was a team member of the restoration crew.
Yard sales
608 Saxman St., birdhouses, plant hangers, preemie clothes and more! June 3, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
964 Katy Rd., Fairmont, Multi-family garage sale June 2-3 from 8 a,m, till 2 p.,m rain or shine. Some items include Vera Bradley, Anne Klein, Pioneer Woman, Longaberger Baskets and glassware, etc.
503 Rice St.m June 2-3, 8 a.m.-until featuring lots of items including baby girl clothes
613 Cook St., big 3-family yard sale June 2-3, 8 a.m.-until both days lots of clothes, Thirtyone, Pampered Chef, jewelry, photography backdrops, photography props, kid’s boy clothes, kid’s toys, barbie dolls and a lot more
305 High St., June 3, clothes, furniture, household items, country décor, kids bike and scooter, hoverboard, games and much more!
5 Smith Rd., June 9-10th, 8 a.m.-until, baked items as well
Festival Meeting June 1
“Our mission at the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Committee is to conserve a historical structure so that generations to come may know its value and memory. We believe preserving the bridge holds tremendous importance to the community and state of West Virginia as a staple portrait of our past.” If you believe this and want to help preserve our bridge please attend the next meeting of the Covered Bridge Festival on Thursday, June 1 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Club Community Building.
Coloring Contest Deadline
2nd Annual Coloring Contest
Sponsored by The Covered Bridge Preservation Committee, the coloring contest for students is back for grades are Pre-K through 4th. Please color the image of the Barrackville Covered Bridge with your best coloring skills. Please return your finished colored picture to the old Barrackville video store, into the slot where the town collects the garbage payments. Please make sure your child’s name, grade level, and a good contact phone number is written on the back of the coloring paper. Due date is June 1. We will have prizes again for the Top 3 winners. If you have any questions or to receive a copy of the picture please contact Sara Carpenter 304-612-4730. Happy coloring.
Second Annual Drawing Contest
Sponsored by The Covered Bridge Preservation Committee, the drawing contest is back for students in grades 5-8. Please draw your best replica of our beloved Barrackville Covered Bridge. Feel free to get creative. We are looking for uniqueness and skill. Please return your finished, drawn picture to the old Barrackville video store, into the slot where the town collects the garbage payments.
Note: drawing does not have to be in color; can be in black and white. Drawing needs to preferably be on a standard 8.5 x 11 inch white paper. No colored paper please.
Drawing must be on white paper so that it can be copied easily. Please make sure your child’s name, grade level, and a good contact phone number is written on the back of the drawing paper. Due date is June 1. This year’s winning drawing will be featured on the Bridge Festival’s informational pamphlet. So sharpen those pencils and get those creative juices flowing. Any questions please contact Sara Carpenter 304-612-4730.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St. Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Council meets first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
