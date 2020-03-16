With the recommendations of self-isolation during the COVID-19 outbreak, our family structures and routines will be changing dramatically during the next few weeks. And that may not be a bad thing.
Could we take this opportunity to re-connect with our family? How many times have we thought, “There is just not enough time in the day?” There are still chores and schoolwork to be done, but a relaxed routine with our family can bring about much more time to talk and spend time together.
I am not negating the stress of alternate daycare for those with full time jobs or finding the two extra meals a day to feed children. I pray that this outbreak diminishes as quickly as it started and that neighborhoods work together to help each other as much as we can.
Try outdoor activities as a remedy for cabin fever. During the 1918 Influenza Pandemic “Open Air Treatment” found that severely-ill flu patients nursed outdoors recovered better than those treated indoors. A combination of fresh air and sunlight seems to have prevented deaths among patients and infections among medical staff, and some research shows that outdoor air is a natural disinfectant.
Girl Scout Cookie Drive Through
Barrackville multi-level Girl Scout Troop 35851 will host a Girl Scout cookie drive-thru at the Barrackville School on March 28 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The pick-up will be in the bus loop. Patrons can just pull up and buy cookies in a drive-thru fashion. No need to preorder.
Pie Sale Postponed
The Barrackville PTO Pie Shoppe pie sale for the school has been postponed until fall due to schools being closed for an unknown amount of time.
Barrackville Backpack Program
If Barrackville students are in need for the backpack program, they will still be available and can contact Mrs. Price for details at Barrackville School (304) 367-2128.
Town of Barrackville Elections
Early voting is May 26-30 and June 2-6. Election Day is June 9.
Call Ahead
During this time of uncertainty, be proactive and call ahead if you are attending an event or a previously scheduled program to see if it is still being held. Some churches are still having services but choosing to livestream for those uncomfortable attending, reschedule well-checks, cook a meal with the family rather than take out or restaurant visits.
Contact information
If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone (304) 376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Friday
