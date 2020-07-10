Good Morning White Hall!
It really is summer! This is about as hot as I hope it gets. It was 101 degrees on my porch the other day. Better get used to it, we’re going to be in the 90’s this week too.
I hope everyone is being careful with their health. The masks are important, along with not touching your face, washing your hands, and keeping distance between you and other people. Be careful and stay safe.
88th Atha Reunion
After talking to a lot of the regular members of the reunion, it has been decided to cancel this year’s reunion. It was not an easy decision to make, but the health of not only the older members, but the fact that the younger members seem to be in danger now too. A letter has been sent out to the members of the family. We will be back next year, and celebrate our new little ones, we have been honored to add to the family this year.
More Grace Outreach
More Grace Outreach is located outside of White Hall in Taylor County on Route 250. Free food, clothing and household assistance is available by appointment by calling 304-435-5470.
Marion County Starts Smart
Applications for the countywide backpack giveaway for students K thru 12, is open to children attending a Marion County school. Applications must be postmarked by July 16 to Marion County Starts Smart In., P.O. Box 2055, Fairmont, WV, 26554-2055.
Community Educational Outreach Service
The Beverly Community Educational Outreach Service meeting was canceled for July. A decision for a meeting in August will be discussed at a later time. The CEOS yearly, Poetry and Short Story Contest deadlines are due by July 15. They may be mailed to Patti Connor at 2670 White Hall Blvd., White Hall, WV, 26554. The deadline for 2021 Reorganization and Dues, is due Aug. 17.
Town of White Hall Council Meeting Agenda
The meeting will be held in the chambers at the Municipal Building. Social distancing applies. The meeting will be held on Monday, July 13, at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns have a 3 minute limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out before the meeting. The treasurer and financial reports are followed by the communications, announcements, public hearings and Volunteer Fire Department reports.
The Annexation Committee report will be followed by the police, legal, maintenance/public works, and Town Coordinator report. Next is unfinished business; Consider options for selling Old Town Hall.
New Business to Consider; Continued discussion of festival planning, future festival name, (Executive Session—Personnel), Consider; Ordinance for Court Costs, Resolution for Liquor License in White Hall, Declaring Old Exxon Station in White Hall a public nuisance in accordance with Od. #19-005 and use White Hall Public Works to cut brush and take garbage to dump, Personnel Changes due to Covid 19 Final remarks from Council and adjournment.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia Holbert, at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My articles for White Hall will be in Times WV on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
