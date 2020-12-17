Good morning Mannington!
Only a few days until Christmas, of course everyone knows that, is the decorating done, cookies made, and cards all sent? I think that some folks got cards ready and sent them earlier than normal. Did they do that while they were not going out so much due to the virus? One can only guess, as I got a couple a little earlier that in other years. It is fine, but a thought. Good time to take care of these greetings.
So many events had to be canceled or changed and it is disappointing, but this year it is a fact of life. The gathering of family may even have to change, but if we cannot get together, make phone calls. This may be something different for some folks too. Hearing the voice would be so good if you cannot be together. This is also important to some folks, especially elderly who look forward to gatherings. Take time to think of others and bring them a little cheer.
If you are going out to shop even for food, remember to stay as safe as possible and wear a mask. They are uncomfortable but if we wear them, just maybe the numbers will start to go down and the colors on the state map will turn green again. Take care this week, check on neighbors and stay safe.
Christmas Eve Service canceled
Another annual event has to be canceled. This we have heard so many times and at this time of the year it means another disappointment. The First United Methodist Church of Mannington, on Clarksburg Street has had to cancel its popular annual Christmas Eve Service that is normally held at 11 p.m. The church was unable to guarantee that COVID-19 social distancing guidelines could be followed with the usual number of folks who normally attend. The church is sorry to disappoint area residents and those who often attend while visiting family over the holidays. This decision was made in the interest of keeping everyone safe. The pastor, staff and congregation wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year and pray that traditional services will be held in 2021.
Garbage pick-up
Mannington Refuse wishes to remind Mannington residents of the change in pick-up dates for Christmas week will be only one day change. Friday, Dec. 25 trash pick-up will be on Thursday, Dec. 24. This is the only change for Christmas week. Trash pick-up for New Year’s Day on Friday, will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 31. This will be the only change in New Years week. Mannington Refuse wishes to say thank you to all residents for their cooperation this year and to also wish everyone a Merry Christmas and to stay safe.
Thank you
The West Augusta Historical Society sends a big thank you to all of the folks who supported the Greenery Bazaar last weekend. The event was a little different due to the coronavirus but at least the organization was able to hold the event. They are very appreciative of all of those folks who came to purchase the live pine items and other items that were for sale as a fundraiser to keep the museums running. Thank you also to all of the folks who spend so many hours making the arrangements that were for sale. The Historical Society wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year. The Society hopes to be allowed to host meetings again beginning in the spring. Watch for announcements. If you are interested in helping with the museums and becoming a member, you would be welcome.
Contact me
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following address, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
