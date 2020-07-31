In Gibeon, the Lord appeared to Solomon in a dream at night.
God said, “ask something of me and I will give it to you.” Solomon answered: “You have shown great favor to your servant, my father David, because he behaved faithfully toward you, with justice and an upright heart; . . . Give your servant, therefore, an understanding heart . . . “. The Lord was pleased that Solomon made this request.
Currently, our world is in upheaval with many nations suffering under the weight of the current pandemic and with very few resources to combat its spread. Our own nation, the United States, has vast resources but we seem distracted by political issues at the highest levels of government.
This distraction is keeping us from responding with concerted vision and determination to combat the pandemic effectively. We are also troubled by the lack of cooperation many seem to display in arresting the pandemic due to the inconvenience it brings to their lives.
Many of those who are suffering the most from the pandemic are the poor, especially those who must work to pick our vegetables, those working in meat packing plants, medical workers, first responders and all of those other “essential workers” who provide daily services to us. In addition to all of this, we have elevated our awareness that racism is alive and well to the detriment of many in our beloved country.
Given all of this, we must pray for government leaders, for religious leaders, for business leaders, for teachers, for those who guide our society to develop a collective heart of understanding. Let us bear with one another, offering encouragement to those who are on the front lines of battling any and all of the situations that threaten to overwhelm us. Each of us must be willing to make sacrifices for the common good just like our ancestors did at the outset of World War II.
Regardless of our political preferences, religious preferences, color of our skin, gender, sexual orientation or other aspects of our lives that help to define who we are, let us come together with understanding hearts. Let us reach out beyond self-interest to see what God sees in us, the potential for good in each of one of us according to our creation.
Truly, we need the wisdom of an understanding heart so that efforts to divide us which are so prevalent today will not succeed.
For an understanding heart looks into the depth of things, is not distracted by self-interest or by appearances; it is not easily manipulated and seeks justice for all. Let us ask ourselves, “What can I do to contribute to the wellbeing of my neighbor and my community?”
Let us not be distracted by inconvenience, and petty differences at a time when major global catastrophe is staring us in the face. We have the resources both divine and human to overcome the calamity that could come if we fail to respond with a collective heart of understanding.
