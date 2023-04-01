Like a walk down a country road on a crisp spring evening, between raindrops and brisk winds, one can happen upon a distinctive discovery of a bright, spectacular performance in multitude. William Wordsworth, the poet, may have captured it best on paper, but the reality of it is seen in the past 30 days in Marion County Schools if you take the time to look, whether a reflection in solitude or as a celebration with the many, as we do each month.
“I wandered lonely as a cloud
That floats on high o’er vales and hills,
When all at once I saw a crowd,
A host, of golden daffodils;” writes Wordsworth in his poem entitled “Daffodils.” The flowers are usually the first signs of spring for many after a long, bleak period of months where the tendency is to go indoors and isolate. But Marion County Schools are busy, doing work that is evident in the shine of the bright, hearty flowers.
You can see it, “Beside the lake, beneath the trees,
Fluttering and dancing in the breeze” in the student art displayed throughout our hallways, like that of Monongah Middle’s students, inspired by Marion County’s art teacher of the month, Maureen Budka, or illustrations of one of the world’s most vital creatures, the bee, created by Pre-K students studying about them in all forms this time of year. There were Leprechaun traps creatively inspired throughout the county as students read about the mischief and put math and science concepts together with art in miniature scenes. The visual art of puppetry, by Christian Cox from Marion County Library, submersed elementary students in the value of performance with school visits from thespians from East Fairmont High and the Fairmont State Drama Department as well.
Marion County admired historical and continuous accomplishments from student-athletes throughout the county at East, Fairmont Senior and North Marion. As Wordsworth puts it, “Continuous as the stars that shine
And twinkle on the Milky Way,
They stretched in never-ending line.” Marion County brought a “Winter Reign” to Charleston 149 miles down Interstate 79 with a State Wrestling Championship for Fairmont Senior, the first since 1960; a North Marion Girls State Basketball Championship, the fifth-one for Coach Mike Parrish; and a State Championship for Fairmont Senior’s Boys Basketball team, a repeat.
Governor Justice proclaimed March as Music in the Schools Month and, boy, did Marion County create a shining example of music’s importance and validation in our schools. “Ten thousand saw I at a glance, tossing their heads in sprightly dance” is reminiscent of the plentiful display of the impact of the music in our schools at every level. From the elementary classrooms like Ms. Davis at Blackshere where students explored “What’s that rumble and twinkle we hear?” with percussion instruments to the first livestream of Fairview Middle School’s Choral Concert and the All-County Middle School Choral Concert. And, the “dance” continued as three of our middle schools, West Fairmont, Fairview Middle, and Rivesville brought home Superior ratings, the highest rating a group of musicians can receive at the Region 10 Band Festival. How these young musicians and vocalists will bloom at our high school level.
When matched up alongside other forces in math and writing throughout the region, Marion County students beautifully light our path. “The waves beside them danced, but they
Out-did the sparkling waves in glee” at the Regional Math Field Day, which brings together the best in 12 counties (Barbour, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Taylor, Tucker and Upshur). Marion County witnessed winners at 4th, 5th, and 7th grades. These mathematicians, in the month of International Pi Day, nonetheless, are state bound on April 22 at Shepherd University. And, we write creatively, with the recognition of the winners of the Young Writers contest, and for understanding and reflection in English, science, and math classes throughout the county.
Anyone who peeps inside our classrooms will be inspired for “A Poet could not but be gay,
In such a jocund company” to see how Marion County’s movement of reading aloud to celebrate learning and drive student achievement continues in plentiful examples that involve students, families, and businesses. To name a few examples just this month: Pleasant Valley’s favorite book character wax museum, Jayenne’s BinGLOW Light Up Night, Fairview’s visit to Johnny’s Ice Cream Shop, East Dale’s StarBOOKS Café, Blackshere’s 4th grade theater production, and Fairview’s Read-a thon with reader’s theater and read alouds that featured a total of 5,146 minutes and 231 chapters read aloud or performed by students.
“I gazed—and gazed—but little thought
What wealth the show to me had brought” wrote Wordsworth as decades later we can call attention to the wealth of growth in the Career Technical Education programs in Marion County that particularly blossomed like showcased daffodils this month. The collaboration with Pierpont builds with grant work so that our middle school students can visit the campus to learn about the aviation programs offered during our Summer SOLE. Our high school and adult education students peeked at these during the Pierpont Aviation Maintenance Technology Open House this month. East Fairmont students took first and second place in computer applications and word processing at the State’s Future Business Leaders of America Conference at Marshall. They will represent Marion County at the National FBLA conference in June.
Marion County Technical Center students were featured in the Market Bulletin spotlight and they earned top dollar and prizes at the annual Ham, Bacon, and Egg Sale. You could also see the seeds for CTE being planted at the middle school level as Monongah Middle’s students and staff became the first WV group to visit Biz Town, a student-simulated workplace that is completely run by students for a day in a variety of careers. And, how could we forget the hosting of the the “Olympics of CTE” in Marion County where despite strong winds that impacted the area, our CTE students remained steady in the Skills USA Competition that brought CTE students from across the state to Marion County Technical Center and Fairmont State University.
Beyond CTE, we see wealth in the relevancy in instruction blossoming in Marion County Schools – where students practice hands-on learning by using concepts taught in school and seen in the “real world.” Students at East Fairmont Middle learned about surgeons and applying order of operations and facial reconstructions in forensic science came alive at East Fairmont High. Students at Watson learned of braille and created their own samples. Barrackville students applied science and math skills to trouble shoot and create an assistive device for individuals with multiple sclerosis. The Drone and Robotics Teams competed and earned spots nationally to represent Marion County Schools this month.
When there are often times that we are drawn to the high need to support our students in the county, “For oft, when on my couch I lie
In vacant or in pensive mood,” we think of the metaphor of the daffodils thriving among the dreary winter ground. Students at Mannington Middle and Fairview Elementary signed promises to stand against bullying. The courageous convictions of an East Fairmont High student, standing up against her peers to protect a younger student, was celebrated.
Our cooks were honored during National School Breakfast Week for their efforts to feed a number of our students who come to school hungry daily. The Disability Action Center Resource Fair hosted our students and families with special needs. Students and staff throughout the county brought back an effort to support Marion County Special Olympics on May 18 (rain date May 19) at East-West Stadium. The second year of planning for East Fairmont High School’s Team Heroes Spectacular for students with special needs in the attendance area is underway for May 13th. Our school counselors assisted with and attended the WV School Counselor Association Annual Conference to learn additional strategies to support mental health and the effects of trauma.
Marion County Healthy Grandfamilies, through a collaboration with Family Services, announced the Resource Fair on April 18 at South Ridge Church and put grandparents and their school-aged children together for networking at a recent evening hosted by Skate-A-Way. Mu Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa came together with our students this month to collect hygiene supplies to stock a pantry for needy students and families. And, registration for Summer SOLE, Transitional Kindergarten, and credit recovery is underway now through April 21 to serve all students in Marion County in our efforts to recover instruction from the world-wide COVID pandemic. Summer SOLE will be June 15 through July 12 in Marion County Schools for grades K through 12.
With heavy hearts, continuous thoughts and prayers, and unwavering support, we faced a school-wide tragedy at North Marion High this month. It was a tragedy that deeply affected one of our own, a dedicated math teacher and coach of baseball, soccer, and football as well as his family, the entire staff who taught alongside him for nearly 40 years and as a substitute in his retirement, and the students of North Marion. It is not an experience that one can put into words and explain it. There is a limited amount of understanding that can be conveyed in words by those outside of the walls of the school in Husky Country that heartbreaking day for the family, staff, students, and community.
Just as cold, bleak, and biting as the winter can be in a number of ways, we joined the team of Huskies. Schools, former students, teachers, administrators, counselors and psychologists throughout the county and region joined together to #pullthesled and raise the family and all of those who proudly wear the silver and black up. It was a tragedy in the North. Just as the Ancient Greeks used daffodils as gifts to express admiration and respect as well as unrequited love and hope, we all, together, showed an outpouring of support for North Marion. It is one that does not forget what the daffodil’s army of strength and sign of beauty in the winter ground represents as we, together in hope, “dance with the daffodils.”
