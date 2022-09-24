We have officially entered the Fall Season….in all honesty, where did the summer go?
Fall came on us so fast, however, I truly believe this is the best time of year to wander around Marion County and see the beauty we have to offer. The vibrant colors of fall can make you fall in love with West Virginia all over again!
As the Marion County Chamber of Commerce prepares for numerous events over the next few months, the highlight event for the fall is Marion County’s Own Dancing with the Stars.
This event will celebrate its 9th Anniversary on Oct. 22 in the Falcon Center on the campus of Fairmont State University. If you have attended in the past, and many of you have, you know it is one of the best events in the region. Partnering the Tygart Valley United Way since 2013, the event was put on hiatus for the past two years due to COVID-19 safety protocols, which is why this year is so special. Due to the demand in attendance, the event was moved to a larger venue in 2016 and over 600 people have attended each year since then.
So much work is done “behind the scenes” that the guests never see. The Stars and Choreographers have been rehearsing for months in addition to raising money. Every ticket, sponsorship, donation & fan face gets credited to the couples who are not only vying for the Judges Mirror Balled Trophy, but also the People’s Choice award as well.
Staging crews, lighting crews, volunteers, set up crew, emcees, and Chamber and United Way staff work for months to get ready for the big night. And what a big night it is!
Known as the “premiere community event,” guests are treated to a great dinner, drinks, and a spectacular showcase of local celebrities showcasing their talents.
This years Stars are Dr. Donna Hage, Superintendent of Marion County Schools dancing with Pastor Larry Buckland of Life United Methodist Church; Aaron Yanuzo, WVU Medicine dancing with Mariah Cunningham of All Star Ecology; Coach Nick Bartic, FSHS Football Coach paired with Olivia Phillips of LuLu Salon & Bridal; Rocco Fucillo, WVU dancing with Shawna Hale of Next Level Fitness; and Kara Thomas, Springston Real Estate paired with Dominick Claudio of Claudio Corporation.
A few surprises are planned for the night of the event, so don’t wait to purchase tickets or sponsorships today.
More information can be found at www.marioncountydwts.com.
We hope to see you there!
