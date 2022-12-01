Good Morning Mannington!
I hope everyone had an enjoyable Thanksgiving with family and friends, and now it will feel like only a few days and Christmas will be here. There are many activities planned to help celebrate the season. The Community Thanksgiving service at the First Christian Church was very nice and the way it was planned gave the idea of everyone working together to give thanks. Many folks from many churches in the area came together to say thank you.
This weekend is the kick off to the Christmas season in Mannington and there are activities planned along with the Annual Christmas Parade. This is a time to come downtown and enjoy the fun and also be with friends and family. Just remember the real “Reason for the Season.” Remember to check on others that might be in need of some help or just a phone call to let them know that someone thinks of them and cares. Take care this week and stay safe.
Christmas Parade News
The Annual Mannington Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. from Clarksburg Street near BerTeas. Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. After the parade, children will be able to visit with Santa, have some cookies and hot chocolate and other activities at Winter Garden Park on Water Street. If the weather does not permit, activities will be held in the Moose Lodge Ballroom. There will also be food vendors bringing food to help celebrate the season.
Congratulations
We wish to say congratulations to the King and Queen of Good Tidings. King Gary Kendall and Queen Denise Kiger are very active in the community and volunteer and are glad to help when asked. They are just willing to serve when they can. They will serve as Parade Marshalls for the Annual Christmas Parade, tree lighting and Santa Helpers at the Christmas Festivities on Dec. 2. If you see them, thank them for the work they do in our town.
Cancelled Spaghetti Dinner
The Spaghetti Dinner planned by Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church of Mannington has been cancelled. It was planned for Dec. 4. They are sorry for this change but it was circumstances that could not be controlled. The lack of items that they needed and the price of goods was a factor in the decision to cancel the dinner at this time. They plan to hold it at a later date. They thank everyone who had planned to attend to support this fundraiser to make repairs to the roof of the church. More information will be available at a later date.
Greenery Bazaar Place Special Orders
The West Augusta Historical Society’s 2022 Greenery Bazaar will open Dec. 9-10. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come to the Wilson School Museum on East Main Street in Mannington and find some beautiful items to freshen up your home this Christmas season. The Bazaar will be held in the log cabin and there will be many items other than those made with pine. Many are handmade items and will be for sale in the museum. Just stop by to see what is available and also to support this organization as they preserve the history of Mannington. If anyone would like to place an order for a grave blanket, grave pillow, an arrangement for a headstone attached to a headstone saddle, or wreath, please call 304-657-9338 if you would like to place an order or for more information. The orders need to be placed by Dec. 4. The large grave blankets are $60, small grave pillows are $40, headstone arrangements are $30, plain wreaths are $20, wreaths with bow are $25, decorated wreaths are $30, and wreaths in shape of a cross for graves $30.
Historical Society Meeting
The West Augusta Historical Society hold their monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 12 at the Wilson School Museum at 7 p.m. The program will be A Children’s Christmas Story given by Jackie Lopatin. Those attending are encouraged to bring children or grandchildren to hear this story. Plan to attend and enjoy time with friends during this holiday season meeting. Refreshments will be served following the meeting.
FFA Toy and Clothing Drive for Grandfamilies
The Marion County FFA is holding a “Future Farmers of Families” toy and clothing drive until Dec. 12. Items collected at this event will be used to benefit the Healthy Grandfamilies program of Marion County Schools. These families will have the opportunity to come shop and have their gifts wrapped for their grandchildren on Dec. 15 from 5-8 p.m. at the Marion County Technical Center.
Be sure to shop at Tractor Supply Co. in Fairmont to drop off your new items! You can also drop off items at the Marion County Technical Center.
We greatly appreciate your support not only to our program but to healthy grandfamilies as well. If you have questions or concerns contact Mr. Postlethwait, FFA Advisor/Ag Instructor.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
