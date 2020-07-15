Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well and enjoying this beautiful summer weather we are having, even though it’s a bit warm for my liking but I’m trying not to complain too much.
News from the Town:
This is a reminder if you are having anything upgraded on your house, windows, doors, roof, porch or something built on your property, you must get a building permit from the Town of Rivesville before any work can be done. Stop in and get the required permit Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Copies of the ordinance and all other town ordinances are available in the office for your viewing. If you have a question on anything call 304-278-5301.
School News:
This news is from the school that I forgot to share but I still think it’s worth mentioning. Congratulations go out to Dakota Niebergau and Johnnie Dipetta both students at Rivesville Elementary Middle and home school student Trace Hollen who were named regional winners in the 4th Annual Kids Kick Opioids contest sponsored by West Virginia Attorney Patrick Morrisey. This year’s contest had 3,521 student participants who entered 3,366 drawings from 91 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems, and other designs to promote awareness. Congratulations to all who participated.
Marion County Starts Smart
The Marion County Starts Smart program will hold their 7th ‘FREE’ backpack giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 8, for kids in K-12 only. The only requirement is that the students attends Marion County schools. For more information go to the Marion County starts smart backpack & school supply FaceBook page. Deadline to apply is July 18.
Birthday Wishes:
On July 13, Josephine Pobega turned 97 (you would never know it) Happy belated Jo. July 18, Jana Owens; on July 20, Judy Ladine Smith; on July 20, Yvonne Hershman; and on July 21, Rita Uvegas. I hope each of you have a good day.
I would like to send condolences out to the family and friends of Sam “Dude” Koch, there are many thoughts and prayers with you at this time.
I would like to thank those who may have taken the time out of their busy schedules to say a prayer for my son, he will have had his scope done (Tuesday, July 14) by the time you read this column, I hope I have a good report for you next week.
If anyone has news to share I would like it sent to me by Sunday, or Monday at 6 p.m. the latest. I know we haven’t had much news with so much being canceled but I would appreciate birthdays, anniversaries, births, graduations, etc. And if we do get to the place where activities are picking up, please let me know what’s going on so I can get the information out there.
Everyone be safe and look out for each other.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
