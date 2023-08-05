Matthew 19:21 “If you want to be perfect, go sell all your possessions and give money to the poor and you will have treasurers in heaven; then come, follow me.”
Luke 12:15 “Guard against greed. Life does not consist in the abundance of your possessions.”
Luke 19:8 Zacchaeus said, “Half of my possessions, Lord, I will give to the poor; and if I have defrauded anyone of anything, I will pay back four times as much.” Jesus said to him, “Today salvation has come to this house, because he too is a son of Abraham.”
I can’t follow Jesus’ literal instructions; thus, I won’t have treasures in heaven. And in Matthew 19:21 words, I won’t be considered a true follower of Him. I am closer to Zacchaeus because I have given about 20% more than required under Hebrew law. Yet, in taking the words of Luke 19:8, I still fail the Jesus command.
Yet, I’m trying harder now as never before. So, as I reach my twilight years, I have begun to declutter all I have.
I do not want my family burdened with materials that only mean something to me. I have realized my narcissism in wanting to keep all that I have accumulated.
Other than sentimental reasons, what value is all this? Therefore, garbage bags of over 65 years have been filled and pitched. This has included hundreds of VHS, High 8, DV, Beta and audio cassette tapes from years of recording; sermons of over 60 preaching years; recognitions, awards, obsolete equipment, books, articles and magazines.
I have sold some of my recording equipment and plan to empty as much as possible in the year to come, including my record collection. Nearly half of all items sold have promoted causes for the poor and social justice advocacy.
In defense of this, I have made DVDs and flash drives of almost all discarded items, which will occupy very little space on my shelves and file cabinets.
This decluttering has been cathartic for me. The opportunity to revisit my life for the final time, noticing touching letters, precious pictures, selected sermons, and inspirational music has made it worthwhile. This has made me realize how much we cling to our possessions and hog our greed. Health and age made me realize what Zacchaeus realized and said when he exited from the tree.
But the Bible doesn’t stop with decluttering our possessions. It also speaks boldly about attitudes, which may be far more dangerous.
Some of the most notable decluttering texts are I Corinthians 13:3, “If I give away all my possessions, and if I hand over my body so that I may boast, but do not have love, I am nothing.” We may consider Colossians 3:8 which says, “But now you must get rid of all such things — anger, wrath, malice, slander, and abusive language from your mouth” and I Peter 2:1 “Rid yourself, therefore, of all malice and all guile, insincerity, envy and all slander” and finally James 1:21 “Therefore, rid yourselves of all sordidness and rank growth of wickedness and welcome with meekness the implanted word that has the power to save your souls.”
So, I ask us to consider these scriptural words and stories and start to declutter by word and action to live an acceptable life before the Almighty. The example is there for us. I will be trying hard to do so.
