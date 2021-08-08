In February 2020, the World Health Organization officially named a virus COVID-19. By March, the world came to a standstill. The coronavirus began spreading throughout the country. Health care agencies, hospitals, health departments and medical experts started scrambling to learn about this virus and how to protect people and most importantly, treat those infected with the virus.
Emergency Medical Services were on the front line. The dedicated EMTs and paramedics were not only having to respond to emergencies, but they also had to ensure they were protected by using personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns, goggles and gloves. The stress of treating a patient experiencing COVID symptoms is insurmountable.
Health care workers began thinking, “Am I going to get sick from treating a positive COVID patient and will I take the virus home to my family at the end of the day?”
Being the administrator at Marion County Rescue Squad, I’ve seen firsthand the hard work and dedication our first responders display daily. When COVID struck, our EMTs and paramedics were nervous and concerned. But each of them stepped up to the plate.
The amount of extra work that was required, such as fully disinfecting the ambulance after every patient encounter, to wearing full protective equipment around patients, was exhausting.
In the middle of the COVID pandemic, Marion County lost our community hospital.
When Fairmont Regional Medical Center closed, it caused our crews to transport patients to Morgantown or Bridgeport. Within a week of FRMC closing, a crew of MCRS transported a very sick patient that became the first West Virginian to die of COVID. The mental stress of knowing you are in an ambulance treating a patient with a potentially life-threatening and highly contagious virus would make anyone nervous and concerned. But our first responders continue to dedicate themselves towards helping others.
When testing became available, it was a sigh of relief. First responders were able to be tested weekly and it allowed them to have peace of mind that they were not carrying the virus. Then came vaccinations. What a great day that was!
Because of the hard work and dedication of Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, our first responders were able to get vaccinated. Since then, we’ve seen hundreds of thousands of West Virginians become vaccinated.
It’s important to note that we have begun to see an increase in positive COVID cases, primarily due to the Delta variant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who have received vaccinations can still acquire the COVID Delta variant, but the symptoms appear to be milder than those who have not been vaccinated.
It’s important to note the symptoms of COVID: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell, congestion, nausea and/or vomiting. If you experience these symptoms, it’s important to be tested for COVID. You can simply visit: dhhr.wv.gov to find a location near you.
Additionally, it’s important to be vaccinated. The vaccines are safe and effective. West Virginia is excelling at the number of people getting the vaccine. Let’s keep that going! If you want to receive the vaccine, go to: vaccinate.wv.gov to locate a site near you.
We’re all in this together. And working together we can fight this virus and succeed.
In the meantime, the EMTs and paramedics will be standing ready should you need our services. Stay safe!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.