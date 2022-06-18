“Then I was beside him like a Master worker, And I was daily his delight, rejoicing before him always, Rejoicing in his inhabited world and delighting in the human race.”
Proverbs 8:30,31.
The writer of Proverbs gives to us a beautiful description of the wisdom of God present at creation and delighting in the human race. This image is such a profound image to absorb as we experience a world of strife and sickness. How could it be that the wisdom of God ever delighted in us? Beyond that question, is a spiritual one in which I ask, “In what way does God delight in me?” And conversely, “In what way do I delight in God?
The summer season brings to us many delights to savor. One of my favorite summer activities is to drive on Highway 421 over Iron Mountain in East Tennessee. This section of 421 is known by motorcyclist as, “The Snake.” A curvy and fun road of approximately eight miles between Mountain City and Shady Valley, Tennessee. In fact, it’s fun to get behind a couple of motorcycles in my car and drive up and over Iron Mountain, carving out that curvy road — it delights me!
On that road, I not only delight in the present but also in those who traveled this road before me. Below, pictured, is my paternal great grandfather getting ready to drive (probably to Mountain City) and my paternal grandfather on his mother’s lap.
The passage from Proverbs is a reminder that God delights in the human race and did so long before our birth. The wisdom of God delighted in you before you were born. What a precious and powerful image given to us for the Summer of 2022 as we delight in the beauty of creation and in those people that we love and have loved us.
Knowing that God delighted in us at the foundation of the world gives even more significant meaning and magnifies my own delight of the new season.
Please have a delightful summer!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.