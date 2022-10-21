Fridays are looking more and more “Fallish,” Farmers.
With each passing week, the temperatures are heading South much like the birds and other migratory creatures. (With the exception of stink bugs. Coincidentally, I found out at Sunday dinner that the chickens rather enjoy eating them.) I’ve gotten the chance to see a lot of the leaves changing this week as I’ve bounced around the county.
You see, it occurred to me a while ago that I miss working with kids. Oh, I love my job here at the paper and I love talking to all the customers over the phone and helping them. Most of you may not know this, but I used to work in the school system in various jobs over the years. Then I had my babies and I needed to take care of them. After the schools reopened, I got more involved in my not so little kid’s activities and started to realize that there are still kids out there that need someone.
Having said that, I threw my name back into the hat and have been working as a substitute secretary in our schools the last few weeks. It’s been a challenge balancing things here and there but I think I’m doing OK. And just like I like spending a few extra minutes chit chatting on the phone with our readers, I get to make sure students have at least one person to smile at them and ask how their day is while I’m there. Thanks to everyone for supporting me and my column, I’m sure this new endeavor will make for some interesting observations. I know how many of you love hearing my stories!
Around town
Farmington’s BC Bank is a drop off donation site for the Tygart Valley United Way’s Warm Coats, Warm Hearts Winter Clothing Drive. You can donate by dropping off your gently worn winter coats, hats, scarves, mittens, and gloves during business hours. Baker’s Nook will be closed today for a private catering event. They will be available onsite for pick-up orders. Please keep the following Farmers and friends in your prayers, Linda Haught Alena Billie, Jase Hibbs, and Anna Smith NMHS Color Guard captain who took a tumble while at practice recently and did a number on her knee. Happy Anniversary to Joseph & Carole Gouzd and Julius & Amber Aloi.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Marilyn Poling, Shawn Elliott, Sam Rizzon, Kyle Elliott, Chris Tomana, Eric Espinoza, Rosette Richardson, Donaven Hoskins, J J Davis, Francie Johnson, Toby Heaney, Jason Jones, Ben Harki, Gwen Washington, and Liz Matheny. A very special wish is being sent on the 25th to my nephew, Miles, who is a Barrackville Bison and will be turning 7 years old. I can’t believe it! It seems like only yesterday after a day of false alarms that I got the call to come to Ruby because he was on his way. The first thing I said to my sister was, “Are you kidding? I didn’t think it was happening and I just washed my hair!”
News from the North
The 2nd annual Trunk or Treat at Woodcutter Stadium is this Thursday the 27th. Athletes, band members, students, coaches and staff are gearing up for this spooky fun time at 7 p.m. Bring the kiddies and come up! Yearbook is selling Real Pine Wreaths and Crosses. The order due date is Nov. 10 and they will be delivered the week of Nov. 28. Just in time for your Christmas decorating. It helps support yearbook staff and raises money for camera equipment, upload equipment, nicer books, and it helps lower the price of yearbooks. Tryouts for cheerleading during basketball season will take place Oct. 31-Nov. 2 from 3-5 p.m. in the gym. See coaches Kesling or Wilfong for an athletic packet and more information. Good luck to the band this weekend as they compete at Philip Barbour and Buckhannon Upshur on Saturday. Go Huskies!
School days
Harvest Festival 2022 Update from Fairview Middle. Congratulations to the newly-crowned queen and king, Ella Gerrard (who really hustled for that crown!) and Liam Bell. The 4th graders at Blackshere Elementary had a great time on their field trip to Spring Hill Farms. The Blackshere PTO will host their Fall Festival this Saturday at the school from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and it’s open to the public. Admission is $1 each and Blackshere students get in free. Concessions from Wright Dawgs food trailer will be available. They’ll have great activities like cake walks, hay rides, face painting, bake sale, petting zoo, sack races, basket raffles and more. Sounds like a good time in Bandit country! Fairview Elementary School picture day is Oct. 25. Be sure to look your best!
Ins and Outs
There will be a pizza, sandwich, and salad sale tomorrow at the Fairview Fire Department, from 2-6 p.m. Since there is a WV game at 3 p.m, serving will be an hour earlier than usual at 2 p.m. this day only. Orders may be called in starting at 1 p.m. to 304-449-1904/1905. Dine in eating is also available. Handicap accessible. Papa Joe’s has a special this Sunday only and invites you to come in and try the “deployment pizza.” The story shared was: Just over 20 years ago I went on my first of 6 combat deployments. While deployed we would receive care packages from home. My “Papa” would send over provolone balls and pepperoni. At first I would just cut the meat and cheese and we would sit in a circle as I shared a taste of home with all my Army family. By the time my 4th deployment rolled around in 2008 and 2009 we were able to acquire pita bread from the chow hall, and the deployment pizza was born. I made hundreds and hundreds of this pizza which I shared with all my Task Force Eagle Assault brothers and sisters. Every safety stand down day, Enlisted Soldiers, Warrant Officers, Officers, Chinook, Blackhawk, Kiowa, and Apache pilots along with crew chiefs and all support soldiers would gather in our little office and share pizzas. We also shared the pizzas with our Australian allies. It was the most tight knit task force I served in out of all 6 deployments. So, in memory of all my deployment family and in honor of many of those who enjoyed the pizza then but didn’t make it home we are going to share the deployment pizza with our local family and friends.” What a story! Noah’s Ark TNT will be held Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Tuesday at 7 p.m. for those who’d like to attend this week. They will also be holding a water baptism service Sunday evening at the 6 p.m. service.
St. Paul Baptist Church Social Hall is the place to be today from 3-6 p.m. for their carry out hot roast beef sandwich dinner. It comes with mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered corn, salad, and homemade cookies. It’s $12.50 per person and you can get a ticket by calling 304-449-1306. The Monongah Dairy Kone will be open this winter! Check with them for normal business hours.
Final thoughts
Many of you have noticed and missed my Yesteryear feature the last few weeks and I want you to rest assured that I will be digging into the archives and bringing some special stories to you very soon. We’ve just had so much going on with school activities and community events that there simply hasn’t been space on the page. This will give you something to look forward to next week! If you have something to share with our readers please email me at scummons@timeswv.com, or call 304-367-2527 and as always, stay safe and happy this week, Farmers!
