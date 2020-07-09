Good morning Mannington.
Hope everyone had a safe and fun 4th of July. The evening was nice to enjoy the outdoor entertainment. At least there was an event to attend if you were not comfortable traveling. This week looks as if it will have some very hot temperatures. We are not used to having hot, dry weather. It is hot but farmers are glad to have the dry weather to get hay finished.
Those who have a garden are needing rain, even with all that we have had recently. The high temperatures could be causing some folks problems, if they do not have air conditioning. If you know of someone who does not have air conditioning, check on them to be sure that they are doing alright. If the heat continues, some folks may need to move to a place where they will be safe and comfortable. Check on others, wash your hands often, wear your mask and be careful if you are outside working or just outside. Don’t forget the pets too. They cannot stand the heat very well and make sure they have water available.Be careful and stay safe.
Thank You
Thank you to the City of Mannington and Mannington Park Board for putting together the 4th of July event. There are so many events being cancelled it is good to have something so residents can get out for a little fun. When planning an event, you do not know if folks will try to attend or if they are worried about being in a group of people. Everyone looks forward to it each year. Please be careful this week, as it is to be very hot.
Welcome-Miranda Riggs, FNP-C
The Bharti Medial Group would like to welcome Miranda Riggs, FNP-C to its team of family medicine providers. She will start seeing patients July 13 at their new clinic in North Point Plaza in Mannington. The clinic will be called MedBridge of Mannington and is located where Dr. Wolfe’s office was. Mandy is experienced in caring for patients of all ages and is qualified to care for the primary medical needs of every member of your family. Please call 681-285-1232 for an appointment or with any questions you may have.
Lightning Bugs
I noticed the other evening that there were a lot more Lightning Bugs, Fireflies, in the area behind our house. In past years, you would only see a very few. So, it is good to see that maybe they are returning to the area. There were not enough to really catch and place in a jar to watch for a little while, but interesting to watch as they fly around the yard. When was the last time you looked for them?
Clean Up Grass Clippings
Lawn mowing has been going on for several weeks now, but please do not forget to clean up grass clippings along the street. For one thing, dead grass does not look nice as folks drive or walk by your property. Mannington is known for looking very nice. These clippings also can cause drain blockage during a rain storm,which leads to standing water in the street. Take a few extra minutes to sweep or blow the clippings back and leave the sidewalk areas looking nice, like you care how Mannington looks. Thank you.
Farmer’s Market
The Mannington Farmer’s Market will be held Saturday, July 11, so get there before it gets so warm. If someone new wishes to participate, set up begins at 9 a.m. The market is still held in Trader’s Ally behind Mountaineer Florist.
There might be a new vendor, someone who does not come every week or only once a month but there will be something new, that is just the nature of a Farmer’s Market. The Market opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. Vegetables may not be too plentiful just yet but it will not be long until fresh garden items will be available. Lettuce, Zucchini, onions and some peas maybe ready, but not a wide variety locally just yet. There have been some fruits and vegetables, plants and flowers, the selection varies each week. Several crafters have been attending with many interesting items for sale. It is best to just come out to see what folks have to offer. Plan to support the Mannington Women’s Club and vendors, as they bring something new to Mannington. The Women’s Club also has a raffle each week, with the proceeds being used for their many community projects. Stop by their tent and purchase a ticket for the basket of the week.
Trader’s Alley
Many young folks today do not know what or where Trader’s Alley is in Mannington. There is a small sign on the pole on Market Street that lets you know, but it is rather small and not really at eye level. You know from news about the Farmer’s Market that it is located behind the “Old Theater” and Mountaineer Florist. It got its name from just what happened there almost each week, many, many years ago. Farmers congregated in this area if they had farm-raised produce to sell. Also, it was a place to buy, sell or trade farm animals. This was the place to be on Saturday, if you had something to sell or you wanted to make a trade for something you needed with something you could not use. During this time, farmers lived off the land.
This is also the birthplace of the Mannington District Fair. In 1932, some folks decided that a festival would be a good event for farmers to display and show off what they were most proud of — the fruits of their labor. The farmers may have brought in their best dairy or beef cow, draft horse, saddle horse, chickens or any animal they had raised and were proud to show off to others. The ladies also took part by bringing exhibits of food that they had preserved and also baked items or just anything they might be known for preparing. They were also very proud of the quilts, clothing or other handmade items they wanted to show off at the fair.
Trading has gone on at other times in this area, but this summer, Trader’s Alley is again seeing folks proud of what they have made or produced and have brought it in for others to purchase or enjoy. “Trader’s Alley” is again seeing vendors setting up in the “Alley.”
Graduates’ Posters
The posters of the graduates that were displayed along Water Street in Mannington are now available for pickup at city hall. Please come into the Water Department office weekdays between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to get your poster. The City wishes all the graduates, good luck in the future.
FYI
If you wish to e-mail information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
