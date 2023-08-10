Good morning Mannington!
I hope all in the area are doing fine this morning. I know that some folks had some property damage from Monday’s rain. We had so much rain and storms and then the clouds just seemed to part and the sun came out so bright and we had a wonderful evening.
Mannington folks were true to their love of parades, as soon as the sun came out they came out to sit along the parade route to watch and enjoy the fun. No, the parade was not a normal parade but the tradition went on. Many folks decided not to take part due to the weather and that was fine, as each had to decide for themselves. Out fire departments were busy taking care of us due to the downed tree and power lines, but a few were able to attend.
The sky cleared and the annual tradition was able to kick off on time. Many folks are harvesting from their gardens, canning and freezing vegetables for family use the rest of the year. Tomatoes and beans taste so good and corn is ready or almost ready to pick. Have talked with folks who just enjoy growing vegetables and just can’t believe how good home grown can be. I hope everyone has a great week. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Historical Society
The West Augusta Historical Society wishes to announce that the date for the regular monthly meeting has changed for August. The date would have been August 10 but has been moved to Thursday, August 17 due to the Mannington District Fair. This will also be the annual picnic which will be held at the Round Barn. All members and friends are welcome to attend. They are asking that those attending bring a covered dish. The picnic will begin at 6 p.m.
There is now a staff person at the museum on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. If you are interested in scheduling a tour you may call 304-986-7053, if no answer, please leave a message. You may also speak with Jason for information. Tours are still available each Sunday afternoon.
Music at the Barn
The next music at the Barn, sponsored by the West Augusta Historical Society, will be held on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. The music for the evening will be provided by the Sapps Hallow Band. Food will also be available after doors open at 6:00 p.m.
Fair events
There are many events planned for the rest of the week at the Mannington District Fair. There may still be some rain, but the fun continues. Weather permitting, the rides will run each evening and there will be the many great fair food items. It may be a little muddy, but the motor sport events will happen.
Stage entertainment for Thursday evening is the Davisson Brothers and Friday evening will be Dillon Carmichael. Saturday evening is “Make a Joyful Noise.: This a gospel music by some area folks that many have heard before. A very enjoyable time seeing folks perform from the area.
There will be the Cattle Penning on Thursday, Sheep Rodeo on Friday, Family Fun Day on Saturday afternoon and Real Shoot Wrestling on Saturday evening. The Petting Zoo is open each day. There will also be horse pulling on Saturday evening. Still a lot to enjoy.
Demolition happening
If you are traveling on Buffalo Street over the next few days, there may be some building demolition going on, which cause traffic delays. It is good to see the old buildings being removed. There are more to be done also. Thank you to the city for getting this project started.
4-H FFA Livestock Show
Each year 4-H and FFA members exhibit their animals they have raised as projects during the year. This year there will be steers, hogs, goats and sheep that will be shown to see who has been able to raise the best in each class and then these animals will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. These teens are raising animals to use for breeding and some are planning to have their own small herds to be able to sell for market. Take time to stop by the 4-H FFA barn to see what our young people are able to do and see what they are learning. They are thinking of helping with the food supply of the future. There will be judging of animals several evenings during the week. Then on Saturday there will be an auction held and the market animals will be sold to the highest bidder. Take a few minutes to walk through this barn and see what our young folks are learning and see them as they show their animals for the judge. If you have questions, ask one of the many organization members or one of the advisors.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.