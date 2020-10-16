Good Morning White Hall!
Halloween is a little over two weeks away, but the decorations are fantastic for fall and Halloween!
Thanksgiving is only six weeks away, and Christmas 10 weeks away! It seems only weeks ago when it was 90 degrees!
If you haven’t been to Bridgeport lately, take the kids and do a drive through the main street. The city is having a Halloween contest. Loads of businesses have their own Halloween decoration on the light poles! Fantastic! The kids will love it! I know I did!
Happy anniversary
Happy Anniversary to Pat and Charlie Mason for 53 years together and a great family to be proud of! Charlie is a great White Hall Council member and Pat is a fantastic lady with a beautiful smile.
Happy birthday
Happy Birthday to my Great-granddaughter Anna Lee Espanol! Anna will be 8 years old on Thursday, Oct. 21.
White Hall Elementary School
Upcoming Events at White Hall Elementary School
Oct. 26, Mobile Dentist visits our school
Oct. 26 and 30, Announcement of Terrific Kids for October cohort A & B
Oct. 27 and 30, Halloween snack and costumes — PTO Virtual Walk A Thon
Nov. 2, End of 9 weeks
Nov. 2 and 6, End of 9 weeks
Nov. 2 and 6, 9 week celebration — Virtual Field Trip
Nov. 3, Election Day, no school
Nov. 10, report cards sent home for Cohort A
Nov. 10, PTO meeting — Virtual 6 p.m.
Nov. 12, report cards sent home for Cohort B
Nov. 16, Picture retake day and pictures for distant learners after 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 23-25, Non-Tradition Days, staff reports to work and students work on packets sent home
Nov. 26, Thanksgiving
Town of White Hall Council Meeting
The Town of White Hall Council meeting was held Monday, using social distancing.
Council member Tim Ridenhour, opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
There were no citizens’ concerns, communications, announcements, or public hearings, and the treasurer and financial reports will be approved at the next meeting.
The Valley Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief David Shields reported; alerted/responded to 23 alarms for the month of September within the Town of White Hall Municipal area with; 8 emergency medical service, 11 motor vehicle accidents, 1 brush fire 1 fire alarm, 2 traffic control, and a total of 66 calls for Valley VFD, and White Hall Station response of 3.
Chief Guerrieri reported 602 calls for service in September, with 61 cases, 61 citations and several regular trips to the regular jail, 5 or 6 felony cases, very busy, and new cruiser will picked up this week, then get the lights on it and it should be ready in the next couple of weeks.
The Annexation Committee will meet Oct. 22. The Code Enforcement Committee had their final meeting during the week. Streets and Highways—Viking and Doe Run had brush removed.
Dumpster Day went well, good responses, filled both dumpsters. The Executive Session was tabled.
The updated employee handbook was approved with a few changes. The Viking and Doe Run repair quote was approved. The Nichols pipe repair was tabled until it could be discussed and put on next agenda.
Trick or treating in White Hall will be Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
The White Hall sign and flag with the white background was approved. Pine Lane and Ruby Drive were discussed as town roads and it will be looked into for more information. The process and procedures for electrical contractors was approved.
The December meetings have been changed to Dec. 7 for the first meeting and Dec. 21 for the second meeting.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia Holbert, at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My articles for White Hall will be in Times WV on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
