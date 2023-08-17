Good morning Mannington!
I hope each of you have had a great week. We now notice that daylight hours are shorter and there is a slight feel of fall in the air. Gardens are producing, and many are canning or freezing vegetables. It takes a lot of work to raise vegetables and a lot of work to preserve, but so good in the winter.
Fall flowers will soon be on the market and showing off around area homes. Thank you to the residents of Mannington for all that you do to make our town look nice for the week that we have so many visitors. School will start next week, so please be careful while driving during hours that students will be out waiting for buses and going to school. Remember to watch for buses, and stop when you see the red, flashing lights. Take care this week and take care of each other, stay safe.
Historical Society
The West Augusta Historical Society wishes to announce that the date for the regular monthly meeting has changed for August. The date would have been August 10 but was moved to Thursday, August 17 due to the Mannington District Fair. This will also be the annual picnic which will be held at the Round Barn. All members and friends are welcome to attend. They are asking that those attending bring a covered dish. The picnic will begin at 6 p.m.
There is now a staff worker at the museum on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. If you are interested in scheduling a tour, call 304-986-7053, if no answer, leave a message. You may also speak with Jason for information. Tours are still available each Sunday afternoon.
Music at the Barn
The next music at the Barn, sponsored by the West Augusta Historical Society, will be held on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. The music for the evening will be provided by the Sapps Hallow Band. Food will also be available after doors open at 6 p.m.
Tea Party
The Senator’s Mansion is planning for fall. They have a Tea Party planned for Sunday, September 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person. There will be tea sampling from BerTeas and treats from This and That Bakery and Catering. The Senator’s Mansion is located at 315 High St., Mannington. To purchase tickets, check the website at senatorsmansionwv.com. Or call 304-396-6411 for more information. They also have plans for more events in the near future which are listed on their website. If you are planning a wedding or other event you might want to think about holding it at The Mansion. Check with them to see if this might be just the place.
Congratulations
The 2023 Mannington District Fair has come to a close, but for some they are just starting their time of representing the fair around the area. The Little Miss Mannington District Fair is Joanna Lilley, The Pre-Teen is Lyla Harbert, Isabella Ayersman was crowned Mannington District Fair Teen and Brooklynn Markley is the 2023 Mannington District Fair Queen. The 2023 Ambassador is Amanda Hawkins and the 2023 Ms. Mannington District Fair is Franchesca Aloi. The group of folks will be representing the Mannington District Fair at many other events. Kiera Heflin was named Spirit Queen and Mary Elaine Richart was named Spirit Teen. Queen Brooklynn Markley will represent the Mannington District Fair at the Annual West Virginia Fairs and Festivals Convention in January in Charleston. This pageant selects the Queen for the West Virginia State Fair 2024.
Thank You
Thank you to the many folks who braved the weather to attend the 2023 Mannington District Fair last week. The rains came at the wrong time to cause many to not want to get out, but there were those folks that came just the same. Your support of the organization is greatly appreciated. With the turn out that we have we know we are doing something that the community enjoys. Thank you to those folks and organizations that came out any way to make the parade happen and to help in some way with the kick off of the annual fair. Thank you again to everyone and hope to see everyone next year August 5-10, 2024.
Check on your neighbors
If you have a spare moment this week, check on your neighbors who may be shut-in or alone. If you can’t drop by, sometimes a phone call can go a long way to cheer up others. So, remember the folks next door or just down the road maybe someone you can help.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.