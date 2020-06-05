Good Morning White Hall
Our area has many visitors, but a black bear on Clermont Cemetery Road, was a surprise! I’ve heard they’ve traveled through the area over the years, but just not recently! I would like to have seen it, but I’d rather use binoculars from a distance!!
Summer and Father’s Day is only two weeks away! We’ve missed the worst of the storms passing through and the weather has been beautiful! Fantastic!
Best Wishes
Our best wishes to Trevin Rooks on his new year at West Fairmont Middle School this fall! Trevin will be in the 5th grade and he loves drawing pictures, and writing stories!
Best wishes from Uncle Joe, Aunt Missy, and Sonya for his next school year!
Happy Birthday
A Happy Birthday to Daniel Spencer Espanol! He’s always helping me with something I need help with and I appreciate him!
I was playing a VCR tape not too long ago and I said “Look at Kyle, he’s so cute.” He was about five or six and was running through the yard on the tape. I then realized it was Daniel, because his brother William was running behind him.
I never said I was perfect, but Kyle is the spitting image of his Dad. Happy Birthday, Daniel!
Town of White Hall Council Meeting
The meeting will be held in the chambers at the Municipal Building. Social distancing applies. The meeting will be held on Monday, June 8, at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns have a 3 minute limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out before the meeting. The treasurer and financial reports are followed by the communications, announcements, public hearings and Volunteer Fire Department reports.
The Annexation Committee will be followed by the police, legal, maintenance/public works, and Town Coordinator report. Unfinished Business: Consider Viking and Doe Run update.
New business to consider includes, a Budget Revision, Logo Suggestions, Steptoe & Johnson Invoice, Allowing Town Coordinator to do an analysis for a small park area by the Public Works Building.
There will be an Executive Session where they will discuss Commercial Competition, Attorney Client Privilege, and Staffing
In New Business, the Council will consider, a Sponsorship Policy, Election Policy, Employee Handbook Changes and Additions; Attendance Policy, Coronavirus Policy, Harassment Policy, and Disciplinary Actions, Options for Old Town Hall and Roxbury Road coming into the Town
Final remarks from the Council and adjournment.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My articles for White Hall will be in Times WV on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by!
