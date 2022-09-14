Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well. I’m not sure I like this darkness coming on already but not much we can do about it.
I’m sorry to say I do not have a lot of news to share with you but I’ll share what I have. I’m coming to make a list of upcoming events going on around the area and if anyone has things to share please send them to me.
Would you like to get physical, how about joining the low impact aerobics that meets on Monday and Tuesday at the Baxter Fire Hall. The cost is just a donation once a month that goes to the fire hall. For more information call 304-612-6743.
Sept. 17: Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold their monthly distribution from 9:30-11:00 a.m., please arrive before 11 a.m. If you are in need of an emergency food box contact Bob at 304-2787550 or Gary at 304-5347-2950. SLFP is held at Rivesville United Methodist Church located on the corner of 3rd. and Jasper Streets.
Sept. 21: Retirees of Fairmont Clinic will meet at SayBoy Restaurant located on Country Club Road in the Big-Lots Plaza at 1 p.m.for their monthly luncheon. For any questions call Bonnie Kelley at 304-282-4892.
Sept. 23-24: Meadowdale United Methodist Church/H&H chapel will hold a yard sale on Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. This event will take place at 141 Mt. Harmony Rd.
Sept. 24: There will be a Craft and Vendor show 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Everlasting Covenant Church located at 17 Everlasting Dr. There will also be hot dogs, pepperoni rolls, goods from local crafters and vendors, admission is free.
Oct. 16: Basket Bingo at the Grant Town Community Building. This bingo will benefit all the things that are done for the children in Grant Town, Halloween party, Breakfast with Santa, a visit from the Easter Bunny etc. You can get tickets at the Grant Town Town Municipal building.
Nov. 19: Holiday Craft and Vendor Show at the Rivesville Community Building. Applications are available on the Main Street Facebook page for those who would like to sign up as crafters, vendos etc.
Dec. 17: Christmas Parade and visit with Santa Claus. The parade will start at 4:00 p.m. and everyone is welcome to go to the Community Building and visit with Santa.
Birthday wishes
Susie Kniceley, Jeanie Shaver, Ruth Heston, Meredith Crawley, Amber Luketic, Melissa Crawley, Mike Caputo, Maddie Owens, Michelle Swiger, Margaret Furguson, John Uvegas and last but not least my grandson Easton who turns 7 on Saturday. He sure warms this Gigi’s heart. He is a bundle of energy with such a compassionate heart. I hope he never changes. Happy 7th birthday Easton, I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck!
Anniversary wishes
Happy anniversary to Brandon and Amber Conrad who celebrated their 7th, wishing you many more years of love, health and happiness.
Condolences
I would like to send condolences out to the family and friends of Delbert Corwin, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
I encourage folks to send me any news, birthdays, special events etc., I’d love to share with others what is going on. Until next time drive safe we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Bucs!
Let’s gooo Mountaineers!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.