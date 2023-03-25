When organizations come together for a common goal, everyone wins.
Marion County is a community full of promise and opportunity, and while we strive to be better and stronger, we frequently look to neighboring markets for inspiration.
Too often we find ourselves content and reluctant to take risks to achieve substantial growth and development. How can Marion County move on from being comfortable to being amazing?
The answer is Partnerships! When organizations partner with the same goal in mind, exciting things start to happen.
Discover Marion County is the perfect example of the above.
This event, being held on April 19 is a partnership between the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, Marion Regional Development Corporation, Main Street Fairmont, Marion County Commission, City of Fairmont and the Convention & Visitors Bureau.
A one-day, one-stop development conference, this event will highlight development projects around the county and will showcase development incentives and opportunities for current and new developers. A mix of business owners and developers have been invited to attend where they will be given the most up-to-date information and potential opportunities in the area.
Steve Williams, mayor of Huntington, West Virginia will address how his community grew after years of being stagnant. J.B. McCuskey, West Virginia Auditor, will be Keynote Lunch Speaker sharing how the auditor’s office works with all businesses in the state sharing available development incentives. Representatives from the W.Va. State Development Office will be on hand to discuss statewide incentives to new developers along with local representatives who can answer any and all questions one may have on developing in Marion County.
Local success stories will be told by a panel of entrepreneurs, who will discuss the highs and lows of their projects, and why it was advantageous for them to develop in Marion County. Participants will be given a bus tour of current and future county development projects with detailed information on incentives and inducements that are offered to new business owners.
We all know that Marion County is a good place to work, live, and raise a family, but we must be more.
We must be AMAZING, and going from good to great is no easy task. It starts with us and takes commitment from every leader and individual in our community. And, by creating these partnerships, everyone wins.
Discover Marion County will be the first event, with follow-up conferences to come. It’s our time to showcase Marion County to the entire state and surrounding states and to share why businesses should look to us for expansion and new concepts.
By telling our story to potential developers, we control the narrative and allow them to see Marion County through our eyes — eyes that are filled with a bright future and opportunities.
For more information on Discover Marion County, visit www.discovermarioncountywv.com.
