I came across this poem-prayer, written by a famous British sailor of the 16th Century, Sir Francis Drake, when we are complacent in our life.
Disturb us, Lord, when
We are too pleased with ourselves,
When our dreams have come true
Because we dreamed too little,
When we arrived safely
Because we sailed too close to the shore.
Disturb us, Lord, when
With the abundance of things we possess
We have lost our thirst
For the waters of life;
Having fallen in love with life,
We have ceased to dream of eternity
And in our efforts to build a new earth,
We have allowed our vision
Of the new Heaven to dim.
Disturb us, Lord, to dare more boldly,
To venture on wilder seas
Where storms will show Your mastery;
Where losing sight of land,
We shall find the stars.
We ask you to push back
The horizons of our hopes;
And to push back the future
In strength, courage, hope, and love.
This we ask in the name of our Captain,
Who is Jesus Christ.
In a similar vein, my prayer and reflection is simply to allow Jesus to disturb me. And I focus on three dimensions.
Disturb me, Lord, when I am too careful to be politically correct.
If I experience no inner conflict within me just because I have decided to be politically correct even when I know falsehood has been enshrined as the truth, it is then I pray, “Disturb me, Lord!”
On the other hand, because I desire to be prophetic in my life, I go through experiences that are similar to that of Jeremiah — of fire burning in my heart to preach the truth. It’s a prophetic call to preach the Gospel: “Woe to me if do not preach the Gospel —I Corinthians: 9:16
Disturb me, Lord, when I feel I have no sin to confess
Since Pope Pius XII, the Popes have warned us about “the sin of the century” (Pope Pius XII in 1946): the loss of sense of sin. The solution to the loss of sense of sin is not a guilty conscience, but a rightful acceptance of the resistance within us that refuses to allow the grace of God to flow within us.
Even some very ‘pious’ people judge themselves as being righteous or guilty just because they have obeyed or not obeyed the commandments. The Letter to the Hebrews invites us to “fight against sin” as we “keep running steadily in the race that we have started” —Hebrews: 12:1. This fight against sin is not just the obedience to the commandments, but something deeper than that. The Letter to the Hebrews tells us, “Let us not lose sight of Jesus, who leads us in our faith and brings it to perfection” —Hebrews: 12:2). Obedience to the law could make us complacent, but the journey towards perfection disturbs us. It is a challenge to “keep running steadily.”
Disturb me, Lord, when I think I am alright as it is.
Jesus speaks of a powerful and contagious call to personal transformation: metanoia, or a complete change of heart. ‘Be a change that you want to see in the society.’ It is easier to wear shoes than to carpet the world. Jesus is not looking for fair weather fans or sunshine patriots but committed Christians. Disturb me Lord when I think I am alright.
In the 1920s, an English adventurer named Mallory led an expedition to conquer Mount Everest. After meeting with many failures, with tears streaming down his face, he spoke to the mountain on behalf of his dead friends: “I speak to you Mt. Everest, in the name of all brave men living, and those yet unborn. Mt. Everest, you defeated us once, you defeated us twice; you defeated us three times. But Mt. Everest, we shall someday defeat you, because you can’t get any bigger, but we can.” —Jesus challenges us to conquer oneself for God.
Disturb me, Lord of my false security so that I might focus my attention solely on you.
