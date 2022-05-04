Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and is enjoying the pretty days between the rainy ones.
Don’t forget the first “Market on the Mon” will be held Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be food, entertainment, ice cream, farmer’s market items, woodworking, baked goods, pottery items and more. This event is being held behind the Rivesville Town Hall located on Main Street.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold a hot dog sale on Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church located on Jasper Street. In addition to hot dogs there will be baked goods, chios, drinks and Girl Scout cookies. If you have any questions call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
I would like to share the Bellview Skate-a-Way along with Ashley and John Walters will host an event Saturday, May 7 from 7-9 p.m. to celebrate the memory of beloved friend and DJ B.J. Smith who passed away on Sept. 26 from stomach and esophageal cancer. B.J. loved the skating rink and could be found their most Friday and Saturday nights DJing. Come help celebrate B.J.’s memory. He would be so happy if lots of folks turn out.
Main Street Rivesville will hold a community cleanup starting at 9 a.m. on May 14. Lots of help is needed and appreciated. Anyone willing to help is asked to meet at the Rivesville Town Hall at 9:00 a.m. Volunteer hour papers will be signed for students. I hope a lot of folks come out to help make Rivesville shine!
Margie Wilson from Fairview would like the Fairview residents to start cleaning out their closets, basements, attics etc. in preparation for the upcoming Fairview yard sale that will be held Saturday, June 11. I will have more on this as information comes available.
The town of Grant Town will hold a Grant Town Community Market on June 4 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be crafts/vendors, music, food trucks, face painting, community yard sale and a first time ever Car Show. Contact Sandy Yanego at 304-280-1469 or email sandyspringer1235 @gmail.com.
Birthday Wishes
Bill Toothman and Adam Keener. Wishing my son BJ a happy heavenly birthday, he would have been 42 on May 5. He is missed so much words can’t even begin to tell, love you and miss you son.
I hope your birthday was blessed.
Anniversary wishes
Roger and Fonda Merriman as they celebrated 29 years, wishing you many more years of love, health and happiness.
I would like to remind everyone as the weather is getting nicer and school will be out soon more kids will be out playing so please drive safe, we love our kids.
If you have news to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email me roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Until next time, LET’S GO BUCS!
