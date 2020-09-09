Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone had a safe and happy Labor Day weekend. We were so lucky to have such great weather.
I’d like to go over the ‘rules’ for garbage pickup. It seems like things are getting worse with how customers are putting their garbage out.
Please bag all garbage, do not just throw it loose in the cans —the crews do not have to pick it up like that. The workers may leave a note on your door explaining why they didn’t pick up, please do not ignore it, they are trying to help you.
The limit is 5 bags per pickup day, not more than 40 lbs. You cannot put out any appliances, paint cans, yard material etc. If you have any questions on what they can pick up, call the town hall at 304-278-5301. If you have any bulk items such as chairs, couches, mattresses, please call the office in advance so Crystal can alert the workers and they can be prepared for it.
I am probably going to hit a sore spot here and I apologize in advance, lately I’ve been hearing a lot of complaints because garbage hasn’t been picked up on one of the days. I hope everyone can understand we are a small town, our guys do multiple jobs, cut grass, fix leaks, pickup garbage twice a week and more, if there’s a water leak that comes first before anything else. I like having my water, yes; I like my garbage being picked up also but I sure like to take a shower and wash my clothes.
Another thing I keep hearing, I’m getting charged the same amount even when there have been times when the garbage was only picked up once in the week. My dear friends, do you know we are the only town in WV that has service twice a week?! You are welcome to call any town you want, ask them about their service, see how many times it’s picked up and I also encourage you to ask what they pay per month, I can assure you it’s not as cheap as what ours is per month, if it is a little cheaper per month you can bet it’s not a twice a week pickup.
I welcome you all to let me know what you find out. One more thing on that subject, some towns don’t(in fact quite a few) don’t even have their own service, it’s farmed out to another company. I’m hoping it will make everyone appreciate what we have a little more.
Rivesville Citizens
You can now use the WV State Police anonymous ‘Suspicious Activity” link to inform the Rivesville Police Department through the State Police Department of any activity you deem suspicious. Together we can get these drugs off our streets and have the nice little town we use to have! Here is the link: wvsp.gov/pages/suspicious-activity.aspx.
Wishing all the kids and teachers a successful school year during this trying time, be safe everyone. Please remember to allow a little extra time for school buses etc., let’s all do our part to be safe.
The DNR calendars are in if anyone is interested in purchasing one, proceeds will go to help to fund the Relay for Life Survivors dinner hopefully to be held next June, praying COVID-19 will be gone by then. The calendars are once again $10. Give me a call or email me to make arrangements, folks cannot come into my office and pick them up like they have in previous years since we have not opened to the public during this pandemic and it doesn’t look like that will happen in the near future. My number is 304-777-0540, my email will be at the end of the column.
First Aid Fox’s Den special treat for the month of September is the Butterfinger Foxtrot, stop in and see them.
Birthday Wishes
Aug. 16, Roxanne Heston Loughery, my sister-in-law, love you. Sept. 9, Chris Johnson. Sept. 12, Linda Keefover. Sept. 13, Leslie Keener. Sept. 13, Barry Heffner. Sept. 14, Susie Knicely. Sept. 15, Missy Crawley. Hoping each of you had a great day!
Happy Anniversary
Sept. 3, My brother & sister-in-law Don(Bud) & Roxanne Loughery as they celebrated 42 years. Love you guys. Sept. 4, Bob & Melanie Moore celebrated 38 years. Sept. 8, Tom & Carole Heck celebrated 38 years. Wishing each of you many more years of love, health and happiness!
Condolences go out to the family and friends of David Heston on their recent loss. Many thoughts and prayers are with you.
Contact Me
If anyone has news to share I would like it sent to me by Sunday, Monday at 6 p.m. the latest. I know we haven’t had much news with so much being canceled but I would appreciate birthdays, anniversaries, births, graduations, etc. And if we do get to the place where activities are picking up, please let me know what’s going on so I can get the information out there.
Please look out for each other, and remember, if you can’t be anything, please be kind.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
