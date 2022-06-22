Good Morning Rivesville!
Welcome to summer! I hate to be the bearer of bad news but the months will start flying now (as if they don’t already) enjoy each day and make the most of them.
Hope all the dads and father figures out there enjoyed their special day.
I’d like to remind everyone about the 25-cent yard yale being held at the McCurdysville Community Building on Saturday, May 25 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. This sale is inside and out, rain or shine. Most items ar 25 cents. The building is full of items to choose from. Table rentals are $5. Call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905 for any questions. Food will be available for purchase at normal prices. All proceeds benefit the McCurdysville Community Building. If you would like to make a donation to the MCB their address is McCurdysville Community Building -3414 Jakes Run Rd., Rivesville WV 26588. I am sure they would appreciate each and every donation. In all the times these places were not able to have their regular fundraisers, bills still have to be paid.
A clothing giveaway will be held at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ on Saturday May 25 from 9 a.m.-Noon. There will be clothes available for men, women and children. The church is located at 18 Darrah Lane Fairview, 7/2 mile north of Fairview.
Mark your calendars:
July 2: Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold a hot dog and bake sale 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
July 2: Market on the Mon 10 a.m.-2 p.m. behind Rivesville Town Hall
July 2: Rivesville RiverFront Festival at 4 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m.
July 19-23: Paw Paw Fair
Birthday wishes
Penney Schell, Jimmy Schell, Brittney Jack, Bob Moore,Amy Coen, and last but not least my brother Don (Bud) Loughery, love you.
I hope your birthdays are blessed.
I had a surprise last week, I was able to go to a Pirates game on Friday evening with my son and daughter-in-law Travis and Jeanie and my granddaughter Madi. Uncle Travis wanted to surprise her as she’s never been to a game before and she loved it! The look on her face was priceless, to watch her look all around and take it in was so sweet, made me teary (of course, for those who know me know it doesn’t take much) I of course was beyond happy to be there, it’s been awhile. Can’t wait until we can go again. Thank you Travis.
If you have news to share please get it to me by Sunday. You can call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Bucs!
