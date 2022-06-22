Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 93F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.