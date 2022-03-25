We’ve got a good group of kids in our area. You can’t tell me different. While I don’t know them personally, I like watching them grow up.
Just like Rosie and Duck Kolish, Mrs. Bradley and Mr. and Mrs. Noble, Andy and Emma Harki all watched over me. I like seeing what kind of kids we’re turning out here in Farmington. We have kids that leave town every morning on their way to North Marion and we say a little prayer for their day (especially game days!), bouncing a basketball up and down the street, holding doors open for us at the Dollar Store, and yelling hello as they walk home from the bus stop.
Some kids gripe because they don’t have the coolest name brand shoes or a brand new car when they turn 16 (whereas Miss Kasey likes picking up a new $6 chicken T-shirt from Rural King to incorporate into her school wardrobe and Kyan runs around in the yard in his plaid pajama pants at all hours on the weekend. Those two are mine, no denying.) I just think we’ve raised kids that don’t need the superficial to live their best life.
Working in the hay fields, having pride in their FFA show standings, taking classes and working hard at our MCTC, investing in the community through very active 4-H clubs and Scouts, conditioning and putting in the hours on and off their field of choice from football to baseball and sometimes year round. They know the value of saying ma’am, that their neighbors know they’re mama and their grandma on up, and if you need something you just call. Yes, we’re very fortunate and it’s something special to see what great things these boys and girls do.
Birthdays
Very Happy Birthday wishes go out to Joseph Opyoke, Susie Ogden, Sebastian Pitek, Maci Singleton, Johnny Poster, Carmen Fluharty, Caitlin Toothman, Bentley Jones,Carman Fluharty, Leanna Efaw, and Kylie Riggs.
Around town
Plum Run held its annual clean-up day last weekend and had 21 volunteers show up to help. All garbage was completely picked up from one end to the other in an hour and a half!! It wasn’t nearly as bad as last year and their goal is for each year to be less and less of a chore.
As mentioned in my prior columns, FHI has once again canceled their annual Sunday breakfast fundraiser. These breakfasts are the main fundraising activity for the approaching Town of Farmington Homecoming planned for Saturday, July 30 at the Farmington Football field. The organization is asking for donations to help fund the event in lieu of their usual fundraising endeavors. Please send any contributions to FHI, P.O. Box 329, Farmington, WV 26571 with check or money order payable to FHI.
Zion Assembly in Idamay will host a rigatoni dinner tomorrow to support their World Missions program effort. The cost is $10 and includes rigatoni, green beans, potatoes, salad, and bread. Dinners can be picked up or delivered between the hours of 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Parishioner Registration forms will be handed out at St Peter’s after Mass this Sunday. This is to get updated info for all.
Local resident, Karen Hamrick, has the opportunity to have her poem, “A Winter’s Night” published into a children’s picture book by Christian Faith Publishing. Three accompanying poems were written, “A Spring Morning,” “A Summer’s Day,” and “An Autumn Afternoon” completing the series. She is taking donations to self-publish and has set up a gofundme at https://gofund.me/8fe38c00 for those who would like to help out. Today is Stuffed Pepper day at the Baker’s Nook. Mashed potatoes and homemade roll comes with the special for $12.
Ins and outs
Our neighbors are busy preparing for spring, Farmers. After two years of drive-thrus, many groups are happy to return to true Easter Egg hunts and festivities this year. Members of the Monongah 4-H Club have been hard at work, filling eggs and gathering prizes for their event which will take place at Monongah Elementary School on Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m. After a long break from COVID, The Fairview Community Band is getting back together. Their first practice is April 4 at 7 p.m. in the Fairview Middle School auditorium. Everyone is invited to attend.
Monongah High School Alumni have planned a Dinner Dance for all classes. (If you have attended Monongah High School and did not graduate you are welcome to attend the banquet). Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. with pictures at 5:30 p.m. on May 28 over at the Knights of Columbus on Mary Lou Retton Drive. The price of the dinner dance tickets are $30 per person.
Speaking of, the question was posed if anyone in the Monongah family knows whatever happened to Mary Kay Matro who was part of the Class of ‘69 as her family was from the Ukraine. Well, Mary Kay is Mary Katherine Sizemore now and reports are that she’s on social media and doing well. With everything going on in the Ukraine/Russia conflict, I was wondering if we had any type of Ukrainian communities or immigrant families that established themselves in Marion County much like our Polish, Italian, and larger immigrant groups. I’m curious to know, aren’t you?
News From the North … and beyond!
Congrats to ballers Kennedy Beaty and Adryan Stemple who have made the decision to continue their academic career as well as their time shooting hoops at Potomac State College. Our NMHS Theater Troupe was sent off to the state competition this week where they’re having a great time sharing and honing their craft with fellow thespians.
It’s been a fun time at a lot of local schools who have been enjoying the turn in good weather as well as the celebration of another 9 weeks of school coming to an end. Students at Fairview Elementary enjoyed a fun day celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and reading recently. Highlights of the day included a reader’s theater presentation on TEAMS, honoring the Young Writers winners, and reading across grade levels. In addition to all the extra practice reading, $2,692 was raised for their Brave Bucks Store. Barrackville held their own Reward Day yesterday at the ‘Ville with a glow stick dance party! From the snapshots posted online, it looks like a lot of energy went into the party and was worn off during. Those kids came alive!
Yesteryear
News from 1922: If you need your rags made into beautiful carpets and rugs at a reasonable cost, take them to Frank J. Duvall on Baltimore Street in Mannington. The Ciceronian Literary Society of Fairview High will render a public program in its hall consisting of music, readings, extemporaneous speaking and debate. C.S. Swiger is President of the Society. The State fish warden will be in our area for several days investigating a case for game, fish, and forest protection with focus on finding the identity of the person or persons who had dynamited the Buffalo Creek for the purpose of obtaining fish. Imagine you’re in your house one evening and KABOOM! I bet you’d find out real fast if you ask the locals and if someone’s mama heard about it, the game warden wouldn’t have much left to punish. A moonshine still operating out of the Gallahue rooming house on Main Street in Mannington was shut down and the maker arrested. A fine of $100 and 60 days in jail was handed down to a Mr. C. Jarvis who was arrested by the Sheriff during several raids in the area. The still came C.O.D. (cash on delivery) at the price of $17.30 and was not received by Mrs. Ida Callahue but rather sent back to the office at which time the Sheriff was alerted. Sounds like quite the fiasco!
WV trivia time
Are you familiar with the term Snot Dog? How about Mud Devil or Mud Dog? Well if you’re not, these are the different aliases of the largest salamander in the Western Hemisphere, the hellbender. The hellbender is native to West Virginia and can be found in our cold, fast-running streams. They’re a threatened species which means without our protection they could one day be extinct. This means if you see one, leave it alone and if you catch one while fishing, cut the line and let it go. They can grow up to 30 inches and are harmless to humans. Although they have lungs and they breathe through the pores in their skin unlike a mudpuppy which has gills but can sometimes be found in the same areas. They can live up to 50 years and spend most of their time under large river rocks, often using the same rocks for years.
Final thoughts
A local cracked the joke “I’m from an era where we didn’t even know our parents got their income tax money. They just came home one night with KFC.” Isn’t it funny how oblivious we were when we were children? Just living life free and easy thinking a bucket of chicken was a gourmet treat. Makes you wish we still had that simplicity where you heard goofy sayings from your elders and everyone had a nickname. I can’t tell you how many people I’ve been introduced to by my grandpa as “ol feathertail” and told “don’t take any wooden nickels.” How about needing a dime for the powder room? Do you carry a billfold or a pocketbook? Quit jumping on the floor you’re going to make the record skip! Hang up that phone and quit listening to the neighbors’ conversation! The antenna needs to be turned. Ever had your grandma tell you to stop running in the house or you’ll make her cake fall? The list goes on and on. What are some of your favorite things we don’t say any more? You can reach me via email this week at scummons@timeswv.com or leave a message at the office for me. I will be out a couple of days midweek but I’ll be back in time to turn in my column.
