One reads in the Bible in Hebrews 11:1 “confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.” Faith is more than trust. It is truly putting one’s all in a true belief. We have faith that we will once again see the morning, noontime and evening come each and every day. Hebrews 11:6 says “without faith it is impossible to please God because anyone who comes to Him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek Him.”
It is so easy to doubt and not have true faith one example is clear.
Mark 14:30-31 says “But when Peter saw how strong the wind was he was afraid and started sinking save me Lord he shouted, right away Jesus reached out his hand. He helped Peter up and said. ‘You surely don’t have much faith. Why do you doubt.’”
Faith is the foundation on which one builds hope. With faith one says to God that all things are possible through You. Stand on your faith and allow God to work. All he asks is that you try. Don’t be like Peter, but be assured that God will take your hand and help you get up.
A powerful element is trusting in God’s word like 2 Corinthians 5:7 says “I will walk by faith even when I cannot see.” John 20:29 says “Blessed are those who believe without seeing me.” Martin Luther King Jr is quoted as saying, “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase”... to me, this is like the image of a small child looking up at a set of steps and feeling overwhelmed.
To me, faith is totally trusting in someone or something. One needs to look at the whole picture and see where one fits into the scheme of things. I am personally sharing a faith issue life lesson for me. In late June 2018 when my spleen ruptured for no apparent reason I had faith that I was truly in God’s hands and that I would see Him and the daughter we were expecting that I had lost when I had my cancer, but faith also brought me through with the help of God and my surgeon.
The darker the night, the greater the faith we must have in the morning. Faith is such a vital part of all our lives. Susan L. Taylor said, “Seeds of faith are always within us; sometimes it takes a crisis to nourish and encourage their growth.” I think of some of the verses of the great hymn “Faith of our Fathers.” “Faith of our fathers living still. Faith we will be true to thee till death. Mankind shall indeed be free. Faith of our fathers we will love both friend and foe in all our strife, by kindly words and virtuous life.”
Thomas Aquinas said, “To one who has faith, no explanation is necessary to one without faith no explanation is possible.” We must have faith. Mother Teresa said, “Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.”
As one continues to live this life of faith one must be true to one’s beliefs and keep up the good fight in all one does. Peace to all.
