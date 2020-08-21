As I wrote about the coronavirus and its impact on us in last week’s column, I pointed out how it has led to some positive cultural trends. In addition to spending more time with family, many of us initially had more time to clean out the garage, reorganize the closet, complete the long-anticipated backyard project, etc.
Furthermore, working from home meant less commuting time. Remote learning allowed students to complete assignments more quickly. Much like the advent of modern home appliances in the 20th century, it was assumed our days would quickly be leisure-filled as we tackled our chores with maximum efficiency.
However, the completed home project simply paved the way for another task. Suddenly, I found myself with multiple Zoom meetings on a Saturday morning. Just as Zoom fatigue was setting in, I realized that in some ways life seemed busier than it had pre-pandemic.
Most of us operate from some type of list: checklists, bucket lists, and particularly honey-do lists. Often bathed in optimism, I find it difficult to accomplish nearly as much as I had hoped when first preparing such lists. I have often heard recently retired individuals lament that they are now busier in retirement than they were with a full-time job.
I find that it is simply human nature to attempt more life than we can handle. While such ambition is often seen positively, the late Eugene Peterson, prolific author and pastor, has said that ‘busyness’ is the result of laziness. He argued that God has given us adequate time to accomplish our calling. We are only busy when we assume non-essential responsibilities (often in an effort to meet unrealistic expectations) or when we pursue ambitions apart from our God-given purpose.
In reality, Peterson’s wise assessment describes many of us. There are many pitfalls of being too busy and I do not have enough room to address them all in this space. But the most pragmatic argument for a simple life is that we simply cannot complete everything on our overly ambitious lists. So, let’s instead choose to focus on what is most essential.
Life is about choices. While we may fret over making wrong decisions, I have come to embrace choices as a gift from God. There is profound freedom in saying no.
And there is even more freedom in choosing that which reinforces our life’s purpose. When Jesus instructs His followers to seek God’s kingdom above all (Matthew 6:33), He was establishing the framework through which Christians make decisions. This litmus test defines how Christians are to navigate this busy and confusing world.
Jesus regularly pointed to the choices Christians would face. When He said to lay up our treasures in heaven (Matthew 6:20), He was reminding us that we must choose whether to invest in this world or in God’s kingdom. When Jesus challenges us to take up our cross (Matthew 16:24), He is highlighting the daily choice of obedience.
Ultimately, our choices define us by revealing what is most important in our lives. Christianity is choosing to consistently apply the teachings of Jesus in each decision we make. This means we find contentment not in how much we accomplish, but by accomplishing the right things.
The pandemic has certainly given us a new set of choices, but the same temptations remain. Take time this coming week to reconsider your decision-making process so that your life is filled with activities deemed essential by your Creator.
