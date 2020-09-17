Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a great week. The weather has been pretty nice and if you get outside for a while, then that makes it even better. There is work to do around the yard at this time of year. Maybe you are cleaning flower beds and putting out fall flowers. Weekly mowing will soon come to an end and many will be very glad to see that happen. The temperature this morning was very cool. The news says our coronavirus numbers are still going up, masks are uncomfortable, but they say they help. So please wear one when you are going around folks outside of your family. Also, try to wash hands often after being with other folks. If doing a little extra will help protect us and others then it is what we have to do. Check on neighbors, some may need some help in getting food or medicine. Be careful, think of others and stay safe.
Bark Against Drugs
Mannington is in a very unique position to obtain a trained, dual-purpose canine to support our police department. Did you know there are 13 known drug houses operating within the city of Mannington. Our parks have been damaged and evidence of drug activity is prominent and collected regularly. We have three schools in our area that struggle with the impact of drug use and abuse. Our police department cannot approach individuals without probable cause. If a canine officer were to alert on an individual, that gives the police the probable cause that is needed to do a search. Dual purpose dogs can be used as tracking dogs in the event of Senior or Amber alerts.
We have set a very aggressive goal of raising $20,000 before the end of October to purchase a dog currently trained in drug detection that will be dual purpose by the end of the training. We need your help. Any donation, small or large, moves us close to our goal and a safer Mannington. Funds will also be used to purchase equipment necessary for the dog, such as a vest, vehicle equipment, as will as funds to maintain the dog for three years. It will also help us buy food, and pay for vet bills, mediations, additional training.
If you have any questions, please contact any of the committee members. Donations can be made by cash, check or money order or deposited into our account at any First Exchange Bank location. We have an application pending for nonprofit status so your donation will be tax deductible. Watch for us on Facebook!! Thank you in advance for your donation in support of making a safer Mannington. Co-Chairs Robin Smith, Lora Michael, Police Chief James Rigsby.
Happy Birthday Drive By
Due to trying to always keep everyone safe due to the coronavirus and still celebrate special events, we have to get creative. That is the reason for a birthday celebration for a well- known Mannington resident. Nassif Rohanna will celebrate his 96th birthday on Friday, Oct. 2 beginning at 6 p.m. Nassif will be seated outside his home at 204 Park Dr. the street going into Hough Park, and due to social-distancing, you are asked to just drive by, wave, call happy birthday, blow the car horn or drop off a card. Cards will be appreciated; gifts are to be omitted. If you are unable to attend the Drive by Celebration but would like to send a card please send it to 204 Park Dr., Mannington, WV 26582. Such a nice way to celebrate when we cannot be together. The drive by will be held rain or shine.
Farmer's Market
The Farmer's Market sponsored by the Mannington Women’s Club will still be open through September, each Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. As the season changes, so will the items that will be offered. There could always be fall vegetables, pumpkins and more. There is something a little different each week. There could also be fall flowers. Crafters may also have fall decorations available. It is a time to stop in town to see what is available. They encourage everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will not be many more days that the farmer's market will be open just because the warm season is coming to an end. Stop down to see what they have available, and even visit with friends at a distance.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
