Recently the president of the Planning Commission, Bob Pirner, posed a question to the Barrackville Facebook page: “If you had one wish for good in our town of Barrackville, what would it be?” We had many fabulous ideas, a small eatery, rail trails, museum, pool, a quaint shopping district, youth center, repaired roads, etc. Many great ideas. Any and all of these ideas are fantastic and possible with a positive attitude and a willingness to trust. Trust that our town is receptive and supportive of the betterment and future growth. If you have a dream, research and investigate what you would need to do to make it come true!
Congratulations Nate
Exciting news for one of our own! Nate Flower has received a Preferred Walk-on offer from WVU football. Congratulations!
Mark your calendar
The Barrackville PTO will sponsor a Family Valentine’s Day Dance on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. It will be a dance for students & families of Barrackville, cost will be $5 per person. More information will be released closer to the event.
Bison PTO News
The Barrackville PTO purchased three picnic style tables that will be used during many activities at the school. Two of the tables are ADA accessible and will be used in a multipurpose space. Great work by the dedicated PTO members for our students. Great job!
Hot dog and yard sale
Mark your calendar. Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society will host a Hot Dog and Yard Sale Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lions Community Building, 716 Pike St., lower level. They are not taking donations at this time, but please keep the event in mind when you begin Spring cleaning. An announcement will be made when arrangements are made for donation drop off.
Bridge Preservation Society
Exciting news for the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society. The organization is now designated as a 501©(3) non-profit through the federal government. This means that donations given to a 501©(3) charity or organization are largely tax-deductible. This is another step toward the preservation of our town’s historic landmark and hopefully the beginning of historical restoration in our town.
Festival planning meeting
The next meeting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival will be on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Club Community Building. Please plan on attending if you have any thoughts or can help during the next festival.
Thank you, Wayne Worth
Wayne Worth, who has done videos on every county and every state park in West Virginia, and who donates his time to bettering and cleaning up areas, will be giving his time to cleaning up US 250 from the Barrackville turnoff to the Cleveland Avenue intersection. It should be Saturday, Jan. 28, please be cautious around those turns on Crematory Hill.
The idea of “On the Road in West Virginia: Our 55 Counties” started while Wayne Worth and his friend, Johnnaston Kimble were volunteering in the 2016 flood cleanup and long-term recovery efforts in Clendenin in Clay county. After Wayne told Johnnaston about his travels over the past 10-15 years through all of West Virginia’s 55 counties and his ongoing passion to learn about a state Johnnaston told Wayne that he always aspired to travel to all of West Virginia’s 55 courthouses and get a picture of each one. Towards the end of their eight-month volunteer efforts in flood recovery, Wayne told Johnnaston that he had been itching to travel to all 55 counties again but this time he wanted to make short videos about each county. Johnnaston agreed to help with the project/hobby and in April of 2017, Wayne took his IPhone, his beat up $30 tripod, $10 lapel mic, and a $15 cable extension and started this adventure. He would call it “On the Road in West Virginia: Our 55 Counties. Take a look at ontheroadinwv.com
Happy belated birthday, Pat
Happy Birthday to Pat Whitescarver on Jan. 24! Pat is about town in a lot of capacities and behind the scenes most of the time. She is treasurer of the Lions Club, Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society and Christmas In Our Town. She is active in her church and makes lap quilts for the veterans at the VA Hospital, she tutors children and helps with her granddaughter’s activities. She is a blessing to town, please, wish her a wonderful day even if it is a tad late.
Fairview election
The Town of Fairview ‘s Municipal Election is Tuesday, June 13. The candidate filing period is Jan. 9-Jan. 28. The deadline for candidates to withdraw is March 21.
Fairview Fire Dept. fundraiser
There will be a pizza, sandwich, and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department, Saturday, Jan. 28, from 3-6 p.m. Eat in dining or carry out available. Phone 304-449-1904/1905 to place carry out orders. Handicap accessible. All proceeds benefit our volunteer fire department. We would love to see you!
Barrackville contact info
Barrackville Town Hall P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville. Phone 304-366-9372 Fax 304-366-3053 Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
