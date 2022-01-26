Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and staying safe.
I know we have been very lucky but honestly I’m about done with winter. I guess the older I get the more I dislike the cold and snow. I shouldn’t complain because we could be having it a lot worse. I will admit the snow is beautiful to watch coming down.
Any girls in grades 6-8 that attend WFMS, Rivesville Middle. and Fairmont Catholic that are interested in playing softball please contact Coach AJ Seipp at 304-244-9012 or Ashley Seipp at 304-244-9010. Come on girls, spring will be here before you know it.
There will be a pizza, sandwich and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 3-6 p.m. You can eat in or carryout and the building is handicap accessible. All proceeds benefit the fire department. Call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. The next pizza/sandwich sale will be Feb. 13, Super Bowl Sunday from 2-5 p.m.
The Knights of Columbus will hold a drive thru meal on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. The meal will consist of potato soup and a loaf of round bread, call 304-534-8698 to place your order.
There will be a clothing giveaway Saturday, Jan. 29 from 9 a.m.-Noon at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ. There will be clothing for women, men and children. The church is located at 18 Darrah Lane Fairview, a half mile north of Fairview. Masks are required.
I would like to share it’s Girl Scout cookie time. Cookies are $5 a box and if you’re interested in ordering give me a call at 304-777-0540.
Birthday wishes
Sharon Sapp-Cox, Debbie Keener, Pastor David Stilgenbauer. Cara Parker, Frieda Michael, and Morgan Michael(great-granddaughter of Frieda turns 3).
I would like to wish Frieda Michael a very special Happy 98th Birthday, which she will celebrate on Jan. 28. I am hoping all readers out there will really brighten Frieda’s day by sending her a card, it doesn’t matter if it’s a little late. The mailing address is Frieda Michael, 613 William Smith Rd., Rivesville 26588.
Hope everyone”s special day is blessed.
Anniversary wishes go out to Sam and Linda Koch who recently celebrated 53 years. Wishing you both many more years of love, health and happiness.
Sending condolences out to the family and friends of Katrina Emerick and Joe Jimmie, many thoughts and prayers are with all at this difficult time.
If you have news to share please give me a call at 304-777-05470 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Please remember to drive safe as the snow/ice continue. Also watch out for the kids that may be out and about.
Until next time, Let’s goooo Mountaineers!
