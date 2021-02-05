Happy snowy Friday, Farmers.
British biographer, Kathleen Tynan said, “January has only one thing to be said for it: it is followed by February.” While others have mused, “Did we add extra weeks to the month?” January did feel rather long, however I feel like maybe January needed a little extra slack so we could get our heads straight and prepare for 2021 as it needs to be. This past week I’ve felt the need to get lost, to travel somewhere other than the confines of the 304 (or 681) area code. Beyond dreaming a little dream of laying on a beach somewhere in total relaxation, but rather going somewhere I’ve not experienced. While I’m content to read about life abroad or in a different cityscape larger than our population of 445 persons, it is nice to experience a little bit of culture shock when arriving at your destination. I would never want to live in a city so big you couldn’t see the stars at night, but it is grand to walk among buildings taller than the distance between your stoplight and stop signs on Main Street.
Six more weeks of winter
Groundhogs live around 6 years in the wild. How many Phils and Freddies have there been? Poor thing unburied from 10 layers of hay to be snatched up and thrust into the air for all the flashes of the camera. While most were wearing masks through the procession to the groundhog’s stump, they seemed awfully eager to get nose to nose with the whistle pig, social distancing be darned. What happens should they knock on the door to his stump and find that the rodent is deceased? Is there a backup Phil? Has there ever been a time when he wasn’t a morning person and bit one of those top hatted men on his way out of the stump? These are the ridiculous questions I ask myself. My friend Amy was quick to point out that a city whistle pig is probably not as reliable as a country one, which is true. What we should do is wait for a wild fat ol’ groundhog to pop out of his hole, in private, via live feed trail cameras. That would be the true forecaster. Does anyone agree? Either way, we are just 43 days until spring.
Birthdays
Our list of birthdays is growing for the month of February. Special wishes go out this week to Taylor Daft, Richie Gibson, Blair Earl, Jason McClain, Jack Daft, Nathan Terry, Sabrina Fowler, Jessica Freeman, Tiffany Pitek, Kimberly Chipps, Joey Terlosky, and a very Happy Birthday to my mom, Pam Jones! Love you!
February flowers
Did you know the official flower of February is the violet? While named for its blue purple color, violets can also be found in shades of cream, yellow and a true blue. They were first cultivated by the Greeks in 500 B.C. and have led to over 500 species of the genus Viola (one type being pansies). We find violets in our area growing wild from forest to roadside. Although it’s legendary in Greek mythology, the violet is depicted in many religious works of Christianity and is especially associated with the Virgin Mary. While representing many great attributes, the violet is strongest as a symbol of modesty and humility.
Get a little Wall-eyed
WVDNR suggests now’s the time if you’re looking to wet your line and hook a trophy walleye. Native to WV, this popular sport fish is part of a special management project to improve and diversify fishing opportunities. The attraction to our state has been helped a lot by photos shared on social media which brings in anglers from all over the U.S. to try to reel in a big one. If you’d like to try your luck, try low light periods in early morning or late evening (overcast days are ideal!) when they feed. Remember to check the DNR website for more information on fishing conditions, stocking and other tips. You can also purchase your fishing license online at www.wvfish.com.
Gnome workshop
Jessica Starkey will be hosting a gnome workshop at the Potter’s House on Feb. 13 from 11 a.m-1:30 p.m. Choose your own style with lots of embellishments such as fir or string beards, pointed or drop hats, arms/legs, etc. The cost is $25 and class size is limited so please consider pre-registering by contacting the Potter’s House either via social media or at their location. These cute little gnomes are quite the hit in home decor and would make nice gifts for any occasion. You can check out other classes offered at the Potter’s House on their Facebook page.
“Hearts Across the World”
A junior Kindergarten class from Kohler, Wisconsin is participating in a project called “Hearts Across the World” which tracks postcards and/or Valentine’s from around the globe. The class is hoping to get cards from each of the 50 states and as many countries as possible. When a valentine is received they will place a heart on their classroom map to mark the location. Cards can be mailed to Kohler Junior Kindergarten, 333 Upper Road, Kohler, WI 53044. Kohler is a village just outside of Sheboygan near Lake Michigan. Their population is just over 2,000 people. Send the kiddies a Valentine from West by God, why don’t ya?
Little Rascals hiring
Little Rascals Childcare is hiring for their 3-5 year old class. Applicants must be over 21, good with children of all ages, and have a high school diploma. They will be subject to background checks and fingerprinted. Start time for the position is 7:30 a.m. Interested persons can email their resume with references to littlerascalsdaycare2013@gmail.com or bring in person to the childcare center. For questions you may also call 304-825-6900 during business hours.
Yesteryear
Former Governor and current Senator Joe Manchin is quite influential in D.C. right now. He’s been making headlines across the country daily since the inauguration of President Biden. I thought this week we’d have a theme to our yesteryear feature with local kids who’ve done well for our area. While the accomplishments of numerous families in our area are represented by their service to the public such as the Manchins’ with Joe and A. James in the political arena, they’ve also helped us with different business ventures from furniture and flooring to medicine. We also have people like the Petrucci’s whose buildings and construction endeavors dot the landscape of our community and around the state so beautifully. We as a community have certainly sent our sons and daughters into the world to make a good mark. Making their own way in the 60’s were a few good Farmers, featured in newspapers around the state like Alice Robinson. Featured in the Beckley and the Weirton newspapers, a photograph appears of Mrs. Hulett C. Smith, wife of the Gov. of WV who was serving her 3rd consecutive year as state honorary Heart Sunday chairman. Joining her was Robert (Red) Brown of Morgantown, state chairman, and the 1968 WV Heart Fund Princess from Farmington, Miss Alice Robinson and her mother Mrs. C.B. Robinson. The picture shows the group in attendance at the charity meeting held in our state capital.
Arguably one of our most renowned FHS alumnus, at least to sports fans, Sam Huff’s goodwill tour of South Vietnam in 1969 was featured in a number of publications coast to coast. He was accompanied by Willie Davis of Green Bay Packers fame, Pittsburgh born Johnny Unitas, and retired NY Giant Frank Gifford on this 12 day excursion to boost morale in the war-torn nation. These football greats met with soldiers, giving speeches, showing films, and answering questions on everything from Super Bowls to the burning of draft cards back in the states. You could tell that the trip had affected the men, recalling how the night before they had arrived at a post, a sniper had been in the area and there had been casualties. Reiterating that they had never felt as if they were in any danger while traveling, it was hard to see that it was almost a normal way of life for those young soldiers who were desperate for a piece of home.
Make-Up Picture Day at NMHS
Huskies, your last chance to be photographed for the yearbook and for your North Marion student ID is coming up this week. North Marion Distance Students, as well as those needing to make up picture day due to absence or other reasons, will be photographed Tuesday, Feb. 9 or Thursday, Feb. 11 from 1:30-4 p.m. in the school auditorium. This is makeup picture day, so only students who have not been photographed need to come in. Blended students will be photographed during school hours. The faculty will communicate any changes if school is closed due to inclement weather.
Apply for Governor’s School for the Arts
Sophomores who write, dance, sing, play an instrument, act, or draw/paint should consider attending the Governor’s School for the Arts. While it may be virtual this year, it will still be a wonderful experience. Interested students should talk to their counselor or to Mrs. Oliveto for information and help with the application process. Please email Mrs. Oliveto at coliveto@mariongs.com. You can also visit Ms. Bane in Room 110 who was an attendee of GSA in 2006. She’d be happy to tell you about this life-changing experience.
Baseball signups
Don’t forget there will be sign ups this weekend for those interested in participating in Little League this season. Forms can be turned in this Sunday, Feb. 7 from 3-5 p.m. at the ballfield and community building. Please try to pre-print and fill out the forms before you arrive. This will be a drive up event where you will remain in your cars and paperwork and information will be brought to you. Copies of your driver’s license, 2 proofs of residency, birth certificate for the child playing, and insurance will be needed. If you would like to email these forms, the email address is Farmingtonbaseball@yahoo.com and use the same email address to make payments of registration fees via PayPal. Fees are $50 if your child needs a shirt, or $35 for no shirt. Forms needed include the basic registration form, medical release, volunteer application, sport parent code of conduct, and school enrollment form. They can be found at littleleague.org.
Sympathy
Our hearts go out to two families who lost young men these last few weeks. Please keep them in your hearts as they mourn their loss. Deepest sympathy to Chuckie and Mata Armstrong as they lost their son Charles D’Andrea Armstrong. You may recall this young man was an outstanding athlete and student at North Marion. Also to the families of David Chester Robertson III, including his sister Johnna Biggie and her husband Jimmy, grandmother Deanna Starcher and mother Bonnie.
Final thoughts
A heads up to make plans for your special sweethearts because next weekend is Valentine’s Day! You can contact me by calling 304-367-2527 or email me at scummons@timeswv.com. I appreciate everyone’s feedback on the column and hope everyone stays safe!
