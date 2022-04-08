Good Morning, White Hall!
What a beautiful week and spring is really here. Soon we can go to the “Mall” at the new Walmart stop light and miss all the potholes at the main entrance. It would be fantastic if that was paved all the way to the other entrance.
Thank you!
Thank you to my daughter, Sheryl, for including me in her trips to the NASCAR races. I enjoyed seeing everyone we meet every year and meeting new people. Local car races at Elkins Motor Speedway will be starting in a few weeks. I still miss the racing at the Interstate Raceway on Route 73 near the Saltwell Exit. I attended races there since the 50’s until they closed.
Flea market & bake sale
Everyone is welcome to participate. The date is Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. It will be held at the Kingmont Community Building. The tables will be $5 each. There will be a 50/50 available. Contact Teresa Stacy via Facebook with private message.
Spring conference capnote music
Don’t forget to join us today at 11 a.m. for the CEOS Closing Session and turn up your speakers for the West Virginia State University Music Department Concert Choir and Selected Soloists. Still time to register and catch some of the great sessions.
Register for the 2022 CEOS Spring Conference at https://extension.wvu.edu/conferences/ceos-conference/ceos-spring-conference-sessions
White Hall Elementary
April 13: Easter Parties
April 14: Professional Learning Day and Faculty Senate, no school for students
April 15-19: Spring Break, no school in session
April 11: Curriculum Team Meeting
April 14: Professional Learning Day and Faculty Senate, no school for students
April 15-19: Spring Break, no school in session
Weather Days: April 20-22 these will become school in session days if we use more snow days
April 22: Purple Up Day. Designated as Purple Up Month to recognize Military Families. Everyone wear purple.
Town of White Hall
The Town of White Hall Council meeting will be held in the council chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. Mayor John Michael will call the meeting to order at 6 p.m., followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, roll call, approval of the minutes, treasurer and financial reports.
Communications and Announcements: Streets and Highways Workshop- Tuesday, April 12 at 5 p.m., Laying of the Levy, April 19 at 6 p.m.
Public Hearing, Volunteer Fire Department Report, Streets & Highways Committee Report, Police Legal, Town Coordinator and Engineer Report.
Unfinished Business: Consider Fence Quote.
New Business to Consider: Updates to Accounts Payable Processing-Vendor Purchasing Policy & Procedures.
Final remarks from the Council and Adjournment.
White Hall Blessing Box
Thank you to everyone who has been donating to the Blessing Box!
Please remember the Blessing Box is beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. People can leave non-perishables or other necessities.
Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com. My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.