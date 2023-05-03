Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope all is well. May snuck right in on us; these months seem to slide in and out on us.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, May 20, which is town cleanup day. The cleanup will begin at 9 a.m. and will end about 1 p.m. Those who would like to help will meet at town hall. There will be a dumpster available for town residents only. Prohibited items are tires, building materials. paint cans, appliances to name a few. I will have a better list and more information in the near future.
A big congratulations goes out to Josh Tharp, the 6th grade band and Rivesville Middle School band students earned superior ratings at the WVSSAC Region 10 band festival. Congratulations to all! Mr. Tharp and the middle school band students were recognized for their accomplishments Monday evening by the Marion County Board of Education.
The Inaugural Ram Jam Celebration of Arts and Healthy Minds will be held at REMS on May 19 from 5-8 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Local School Improvement Council. This event will feature Rivesville 6th, 7th and 8th grade bands, student art displays, School Chorus, songs from local artist Emmy of the Mountains, food trucks and fun activities. There will also be a healthy mind resource table.
I hope the community will come out and enjoy the evening.
Mark your calendar for Friday, June 9 as Marion County Relay for Life will hold “Wild for a Cure” at the Fairmont State University Falcon Center. There will be food trucks, live bands, raffles and face painting.
Birthday wishes
Adam Keener, Bill Carpenter, Gabby Conrad, Sheila Womack, Bill Toothman, Sherman Sapp and Happy Heavenly Birthday to my son B.J. who would have turned 43 on Friday.
Birthday blessings to each of you.
Anniversary wishes
Wishing Roger and Fonda Merriman Happy Anniversary and many more years of love, health and happiness.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold a hot dog/bake sale Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Chips and drinks are also available to eat in or carryout. If you have any questions call Bonnie at 304-282-4892 or Roxann at 304-777-0540. The church is located on the corner of 3rd and Jasper streets.
Mark your calendars for July 28-29 as Gary Morris is planning the Rivesville Homecoming and Reunion. I will have more information soon.
If you need a broom, mop, whisk broom or ceiling fan duster contact one of the following Lion Club members:
Sherry Ice- 304-278-7171, Jason Gump-304-278-5900, or Carol Rogers-304-278-5248
A giant yard sale will be held at the McCurdysville Community Building on Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The sale is indoors and outdoors; if you would like to rent a table the cost is $5, call 304-278-5469 or 304-278-5905 to reserve your table. Breakfast and lunch will be available.
Don’t forget the mud bog being held at the PawPaw Fairgrounds Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m., remember this event is a family friendly event.
A yard sale will be held at St. Patrick Church Hall on Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Lunch will be available 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be nachos & cheese, hot dogs, cookies, drinks and Fritti(fried bread dough).
A Spring Craft and Vendor Event will be held on Saturday, May 6 at the Knights of Columbus 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Over 30 vendors, raffle items, 50/50.
MCPARC will hold a pool night on June 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Wave Tech Pool. This event is open to all graduating high school seniors in Marion County. Students must show student ID to be able to enter.
If you have news to share give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Please drive safe we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Bucs!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.