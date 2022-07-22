Good Morning, White Hall!
It’s been an extremely hot, and humid week. It was a great week to vacation at Burnsville Lake, only a little over an hour away. It was especially great to be there with my granddaughter, and her two children from Myrtle Beach.
It looks like high temperatures and a chance of rain for several days.
It’s nice to only have a 70 degree temperature in the mornings.
Michael’s is looking closer to opening soon!
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting will be held in the council chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. Mayor John Michael will call the meeting to order at 6 p.m., on Monday, July 20th. Please sign up 15 minutes prior to the meeting, if you are speaking.
It will be followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, roll call, approval of the minutes, treasurer and financial reports.
Communications and Announcements include the Municipal League Conference is Aug. 2-5, the Vietnam War Memorial is Aug. 4-8 and the Community Music Event is Aug. 27 from Noon to 10 p.m.
Council will hold a Public Hearing, and hear reports from Marion County EMS, the Streets and Highways Committee and the Wage Review Committee. The Police Department, Legal, Town Coordinator, and Engineer Reports are next on the agenda.
Unfinished Business, and New Business to Consider include a Budget Revision from the General Fund for 2022 and 2023, consider COVID Policy Updates, consider Holiday Policy Updates, consider issuing Insurance RFP. and finally, council will give final remarks and adjourn.
Blessing Box
Please remember the White Hall Blessing Box is at the right side of the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building.
The Blessing Box is always unlocked for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who are in need of items, are welcome to help themselves.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a number, email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
