Good Morning Mannington! I know that spring has arrived. The dandelions are in bloom. Yes, they are not liked by very many folks but they do brighten up the area. Some forsythia bushes are really pretty but the magnolia trees that are just about the burst into bloom will probably be frozen in the next couple of days. Wishing everyone a very Happy Easter and please remember the reason for the season. If you normally go to Sunrise Services, check your area churches to see if there will be one in your area.
Restrictions are slowly being lifted but as of now we are still required to wear masks and advised to only meet in small groups and wash hands often. Try to follow these guidelines and protect yourself and others. Have a good week and an enjoyable time with your family, watch out for each other and stay safe.
Water Quality Report
In compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act Amendments, the City of Mannington has prepared an Annual Drinking Water Quality Report. The report explains where your water comes from, what it contains and how it compares to standards set by regulatory agencies. The report is available on the city’s website as of March 25 cityofmannington.com on the info page or at tinyurl.com/mgtonccr. The report will not be mailed to customers; however, copies are available upon request. If you have any questions concerning this report, contact Superintendent Ted Nice at 304-365-3733.
Main Street Easter Egg Search
Mannington Main Street will sponsor a “Special Easter Egg Search” Easter Week. There is still time to hunt if you have not done so. These eggs were hidden March 29 inside or outside downtown and you must redeem your finds by Friday, April 2. There will be four special eggs and each will have a ticket inside that will be worth “Mannington Bucks.” The four amounts will be $100, $75, $50 and $25 in “Mannington Bucks.” If you find one of these eggs, please bring it to Baby B’s Café to redeem your ticket for the “Mannington Bucks,” which can be used at participating businesses in Mannington. There will be other Easter Eggs hidden which will hold tickets for gift certificates and more “Mannington Bucks.”
Plan to enjoy the fun of looking for the hidden eggs. Normally adults are just standing around watching the kids find eggs, this can be adult fun too. This is a way for Mannington Main Street to get shoppers to come to town and then redeem their “Mannington Bucks” at Mannington Businesses. While you are visiting area businesses you just might find something you have been looking for or something you didn’t know you were looking for.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.