Good Morning Rivesville!
Can we say COLD! There sure have been a few cold days and nights but I did hear we are going to get a little warm weather, we’ll see.
This message is for all Rivesville garbage customers. Garbage pickup will be the normal this week Friday, Nov. 19, next week Thanksgiving week will be Wednesday, Nov. 24 and the following week will be back to the normal Friday pickup. If you have any questions call the town hall at 304-278-5301.
Don’t forget the craft/vendor show coming on Dec. 18 at the Rivesville Community Building. If you are interested in participating call Noelle at 304-651-1796. also don’t forget the parade, if you are interested in having your club, organization etc. included call Nicki Conrad at 304-694-3209. Let’s make this the best parade ever. Rivesville hasn’t had a Christmas parade for a long time.
The Fairview VFD will hold a pizza, sandwich,and salad sale Saturday, Nov. 20 from 3-6 p.m. You can eat in or carryout. Call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905 to place your order. This is the last sale of the year, biweekly sales will resume in 2022, the fire department thanks everyone for their support.
Time is running out to help the Skate-A-Way in Bellview with their “Christmas in November” event to be held on Nov. 27-28 from 1.-5 p.m. Contact Ashley Walters for more information on this event. Call 304-367-9700 or304-365-5587.
Mark your calendar for Dec. 4 when the Knights of Columbus will hold a Rotisserie chicken dinner, call 304-534-8696 to reserve your dinner, the cost is $15
If you are interested in a DNR calendar give me a call at 304-777-0540.
Birthday wishes go out to Susie Runyan, Rick Stark, Donna Anderson, Michelle Morris, Ellen Ogden, and my youngest son Kyle( love you).
Hope everyone had/has a good day.
I’d like to send condolences out to the family and friends of Connie Moore, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
If you have any news you’d like to share please give me a call at 304-777-0540, or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
