Even though the calendar says different, if feels like summer has arrived. Many folks have planted flowers around their homes as well as vegetable gardens. There trees have taken our view of Pyles Avenue, so with that said it seems summer has arrived. Everyone will be looking toward other activities that hopefully will be able to happen in the area very soon.
The unofficial first day of summer is always Memorial Day and that will be here very soon. Hope everyone has a great holiday, stay safe during all of your weekend events. One that we are hearing so much about are traffic accidents. They are saying that folks are not being as careful as they should, maybe due to not traveling for so long. Take care and watch out for the other person. Happy Memorial Day.
City election
According to City Clerk Michele Fluharty, final preparations are being made for the City of Mannington’s June 1 election. Absentee voting and early voting in-person are currently taking place in her office at city hall. Applications for anyone who is unable to go to the polls are available at her office and early “no-excuse” voting is ongoing now until May 29. Fluharty’s office is open weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for early voting plus it will be open on Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone who cannot get to city hall during the week.
Voters in Precinct No. 67 are reminded that for city elections the polling place is in the Christian Church’s fellowship hall at the corner of Locust and High streets. The remaining polling places are: Precinct No. 66 at Monroe Street Fire Station, Precinct No. 68 in the new city building and Precinct No. 69 at Homewood Fire Station. Anyone who is unsure where they are to vote should call 304-986-2700, extension 177. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 1.
Candidates on this year’s ballot are: Mayor: Austin Cozart, Lora Michael, Kenneth Fletcher. Council At Large: Chris Efaw, Robin Smith. Council for Precinct No. 66: John Craw, LaDenna Collins. Council for Precinct No. 67: Pam (Riffle) Baker, Randy Lee Luna, Donna Butera, Timothy Fluharty. Council for Precinct No. 68: Kristen A. Bates, Larry L. Smith. Council for Precinct No. 69: Ray Shadrick. There is also one official write-in candidate for Council at Large; Kim Harris.
Congratulations seniors
North Marion High School Graduation will be held this week and we want to say congratulations to all of the seniors as they begin the next step in their lives. Congratulations to all high school seniors and also those who have graduated from a college or a university. You are to be very proud of your accomplishments and now you are ready to move on to the next level of life. Good luck to all as you continue your life plan. Congratulations.
Farmer’s Market
The Farmer’s Market will open again on Saturday, May 29 with set-up beginning at 8 a.m. The Market will open for business at 9 a.m. Do you like Kettle Corn, fresh-made? Well, this is one of the items that will be available each week. Then there are the many “sweet” items that are for sale as well as fresh homemade bread. Think about coming down to the market for items for breakfast. Some early fresh garden vegetables are also available. This may change some each week, depending on what is available. Homemade lotions and soaps may also be available. Crafters are also displaying wooden decorative items. Farm fresh brown eggs available also. Do you have a dog that likes treats? Check out the ones that are available at the Women’s Club booth. Women’s Club also has a raffle each week. Each week there could be something different. If you are interested in setting up a booth, contact Lora at 304-534-0942. Area residents plan to come out to support the different vendors and also the Women’s Club for sponsoring the event.
Father’s Day giveaway
The Mannington Volunteer Fire Department is selling tickets for a $300 Bass Pro Shop gift card. Tickets are $1 each and the drawing will be held June 18. Tickets may be purchased from any firefighter.
FYI
