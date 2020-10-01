Good morning Mannington.
Something is happening outside, the sound of rain drops!! We are very grateful to have the rain. Some may not have realized how dry it has gotten. I am not sure when we last had this number of days without rain. The leaves are starting to change color and many are falling. This is a time to look around at the beautiful colors that can be seen on the hills of West Virginia. Take a little bit of time and enjoy.
Mannington will be a busy place again this weekend with an event downtown and one at the Mannington Fairgrounds. It is nice to be able to have events happening in the area, as we have not been able to do so for some time. So many events have been cancelled this summer and we have been asked to stay home except for needed travel. This just might be a tiny bit of normal. Have some fun this weekend.
Please keep checking on those near you who might be needing help. At this time, it is good to just be aware of folks around the neighborhood, help them stay safe. Hope everyone has a great week, take care of yourself, think of others and stay safe.
October Market
The Mannington October Market will be one last big day this Saturday, Oct. 3. This event will be a lot like our Annual Octoberfest with some changes. The October Market will open at 10 a.m. and patrons will not be admitted to the Market until 10 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m.
Food vendors will be set up on Market Street. All other vendors will be on Railroad Street and into Trader’s Alley. The new guidelines of social distancing are the reason to not have all Vendors on Market Street, as booths must be placed 6 feet apart. There just was not room. There will be an entrance on Railroad Street by the depot and only 25 patrons will be admitted at a time. Then every five minutes another group will be admitted. It is hoped that this will stager the attendance. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and try to social distance.
Even with the guidelines for coronavirus being followed, everyone needs to remember to be careful, wear a mask and then wash their hands often and as soon as getting home. The weather is predicted to be very nice and a great day to get out and enjoy the activity. There just might be a vendor’s craft that would be great gift for that special person on your Christmas list.
Happy birthday
On Friday, Oct. 2, we want to wish Nassif Rohanna a very Happy Birthday. He will be celebrating his 96th. Beginning at 6 p.m., Nassif will be seated outside his home to wave and greet folks as they drive by. This is a great way to celebrate when in person events are not being held. His home is located at 206 Park Dr., (the street going into Hough Park). Due to social distancing you are asked to drive by, way, yell Happy Birthday, or drop off a card. The cards will be appreciated, gifts are to be omitted. If you cannot attend the drive by and you would still like to send a card, the address is 204 Park Dr., Mannington, WV 26582. Happy Birthday Nassif, have a great day.
Parents, students, teachers, staff
This new type of school year has begun and it is so much of a change for all. Thank you to all who are dealing with the changes in the school day, the use of electronics, distance learning, so many new things. Everyone is trying to figure out how to make everything work. We all have to work together, learn new ways and help each other. Thank you to all, for working together to make this school year the best that it can be.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.