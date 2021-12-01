Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well had a great Thanksgiving and were able to spend it with those you love.
I’d like to share the Craft and Vendor show scheduled for December 18 at the Rivesville Community Building is at capacity and cannot accept any more participants.
There is still time to get entered into the Christmas parade on December 18. I am really pleased to shared that there are approximately 60 entries in the parade so far. If you are interested in being part of this call Nicki Conrade at 304-694-3209. I’ve been told the parade will start in Highlawns and go to the end o Clayton St. Sounds like this will be a great parade.
A big congratulations go out to Rivesville Elementary and Middle Schools for winning the fall pole decorating contest, good job. Thank you to all who took the time to decorate and spruce up our main st.
If you’re tired of turkey and tired of cooking you may be interested in the Rotisserie Chicken dinner being held by the Knights of Columbus on Saturday, December 4 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The meal will include Hobo Beans, Hash Brown casserole, bread, butter and dessert. Call 304-534-8696 to reserve your dinner, this is drive thru only.
As Christmas is quickly approaching, don’t forget to get the DNR calendar for that special someone or yourself. Everyone needs a calendar and if you give them this one, you are also helping out a charity as the proceeds benefit the Relay for Life. Give me a call if interested 304-777-0540.
Sending birthday wishes to:
Rhonda Satterfield, Hannah Moore, Penny Blackshire, Minnie Moats, Richard Moats, Doug Gower, Judie Tucker and to my beautiful daughter-in-law Jeanie Loughery (love you).
Blessings to each of you on your special day.
Anniversary wishes to:
Stanley and Nancy Merrifield and Jim and Sherry Ice. Wishing both couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
If you have news you would like to share give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Please drive safe, we love our kids.
