MonValley Vineyards Wine Cellar
The MonValley Wine Cellar is a small wine specialty store located off Route 250 in White Hall on Lanham Lane. They offer a variety of wines that change seasonally along with Wind & Willow and Stonewall Kitchen products. The store has a cozy atmosphere to sample some wines with friends and family and an assortment of jams and dips to choose from for your next social gathering. The wine cellar is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings from 4:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Celebration of Mission Event
The Celebration of Mission Event will be held at Life United Methodist Church at 3000 Technology Dr. on Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m. The event will be held in conjunction with the District Conference. The MonValley District of the West Virginia United Methodist Conference has been assigned two mission projects for 2020: Upshur Parish House in Buckhannon and The House of the Carpenter in Wheeling. We will receive goods and monetary donations for these projects. These donations are used to feed the hungry, help with utility bills, provide child care and school supplies, as well as sponsor work teams in the summer to repair homes, and various other projects.
Pleasant Valley Election
Drawing for ballot position is March 17. Early Voting is June 1-June 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, May 30 and June 6, voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Election Day is June 9 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Marion County CEOS Council Meeting
The Thursday Community Educational Outreach Service, or CEOS, County Council meeting has been canceled. Most monthly local CEOS club meetings have already been held.
Town of White Hall Council Meeting
Mayor John Michael opened the ceremonies with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes, treasurer and financial report.
Possible Hotel-Motel Grants that were discussed, included Woodlawn Cemetery, Fairmont Chamber Music Society, Carolina Improvement Association, Fairview, 4th of July Committee, Mannington Fairgrounds, American Legion, Marion County Historical Society, Marion County Start Smart, River Front Festival, and Marion County Family Resource Network.
The White Hall Walking Challenge will held for the council members, town employees, members of the fire department and EMS, as well as their families, from April 1-30. For more information, contact bdelloma@townofwhitehallwv.org.
The Valley Volunteer Fire Department reported 55 total calls. 25 calls in White Hall; 11 Emergency Medical Service calls, 8 motor vehicle accidents, 2 automatic fire alarms, 1 power line/pole incidents, 1 traffic control, 1 tree down, and 1 rock slide. Lawyer Trey Simmerman discussed area restrictions.
Police Chief Guerrieri reported 628 calls from dispatch; 59 cases working, 178 citations, multiple felony arrests for fraud, possession with intent, speed enforcement funds from the governor highway safety to do extra patrols and speeding enforcement, 5 trips to regional jail, and we received a bullet proof vest for our canine, donated anonymously.
Maintenance
Spring clean-up, sign at Heritage, working on the mirror at Belmont.
Town Coordinator
Cindy reported talking with MVB Bank, and they are implementing Positive Pay on our checking accounts, where I’ll need to check and approve anything taken out of the account. The price for the old Town Hall was reduced for sale at $299,000. The 20-21 Budget was approved as presented. Changes as discussed for updating the Retirement Policy. A new logo for the Town of White Hall was discussed and several possible were shown at the meeting.
Bookmobile
Available in White Hall on: Wednesdays at the Middletown Commons parking lot (1st & 3rd week) 10:30-11:30 a.m.; (2nd & 4th week) 9-10 a.m.; and Wednesdays at I-79 Technology Park, 5000 NASA Blvd. (back parking lot, 2nd & 4th week) Noon-1 p.m. For more information, call Marion County Public Library, (304) 366-1211.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries! Call Claudia at (304) 534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com. You may also leave your information with the town hall Monday through Friday from 8-4 p.m. The Town Hall phone number is (304) 367-1687.
