A jumper cable walks into a bar. The bartender says, “I’ll serve you, but don’t start anything.” This week has felt like it just needed to end on a lighthearted joke. Wouldn’t you agree?
Craziness and lunacy seem to be running amok in our house right now. Lulu, the obese boxer, has been going ga-ga over a new peanut butter flavored chew bone. I asked Kyan how much money would it take to get him to lick it to see if it really tasted like peanut butter since he is an aficionado of every brand of pb there is. He declined. At bedtime the other night, Jared made a comment about us currently being the same age. We’re not. A solid ten minutes of him telling me I’ve never lied about my age before and why start now? Is 39 really getting to me? It took a few minutes after I said, “No, honey, doesn’t bother me at all. It probably won’t when I have my birthday and turn 39 in July.” I could see the calendar flashing in his head when he realized that I haven’t had my birthday yet and therefore we are not both 39. He turned off the light and said “love you, good night” quite fast that evening. Kasey might be the only sane one in our house right now, and she’s quite judgemental when it comes to us getting out of hand. Other times she’s laughing right along with us until the hiccups start. Hope your weekend has a little bit of craziness to it, Farmers, but only the good kind.
Lenten Fish Dinners
St. Patrick’s Church in Mannington is hosting curbside pick up Lenten Fish dinners, Friday evenings until March 26th. You may pre-order or order from the parking lot (allow for a small wait time) by calling 304-694-5166 with your order and pick up time. Adult dinners are $10, children under 12 are $6. Each week dinners will feature 1 piece of deep fried cod, coleslaw, roll, cake and two sides. Weekly sides will flip flop. This week’s sides are mac ‘n cheese and baked beans. March 5th will be pierogies and green beans, March 12th mac ‘n cheese and green beans, March 19, scalloped potatoes and corn, and March 26 pierogies and green beans.
Sympathy
Word has reached us that one of Farmington’s own, Mitch Napalo, passed away over the weekend. He was a graduate of Farmington High School’s Class of 1970, a stellar athlete, all around good guy. Many people will miss seeing him working in his garden this spring. Our deepest sympathies go to his family, his sons, and friends who dearly loved him.
Family to Family Food Boxes
Sponsored by Connecting Link, the Family to Family Food Boxes will be distributed today, Friday February 26th, by drive-thru at Palatine Park beginning at 1 p.m. One box per vehicle only. Vehicles are asked to have their trunks/hatches open so that the boxes can be promptly deposited to keep with social distancing practices and also to keep the line moving swiftly.
Hometown Hero
The Giver’s Hand Community Food Pantry might just be the most successful community run outreach organization to come out of this pandemic. Such good things from our friends in Monongah! The pantry recently received a generous donation from Mayor Johnboy Palmer who gave his monetary award received from being named a “Hometown Hero” by the Manchin Injury Law Group. The Pantry stated the money will be put to good use in combating food insecurity (I like that term!) right here in our community. Congratulations Mayor Johnboy Palmer. It’s well deserved. Speaking of, realtor C’Anna Keffer made a donation in honor of the Mayor’s birthday last week. Other donations were Candice Norris, Tanya Devine, and YCF. A steady stream of individuals donating to the pantry on a regular basis and with almost anonymity also keep the program afloat and for those blessed people, a very big thank you.
Grant Town Blessing Box
Grant Town’s very own Blessing Box is now open and ready to serve. Yet another community in our area that’s helping in a big way! The box was opened on Feb. 19 and big thank yous go out to Bobby Riggs and Pastor Bill Rager for building the box and to Trevor/Jimmy/Bones for all their hard work installing.
Monongah Elementary Picture Day
Monongah will host picture day on Monday, March 1 for those Cohort A students and Friday, March 5 for Cohort B. Distant Learners can come Monday or Friday 7:30-8:30 a.m. Come to the side door. You can contact the school for more information at 304-367-2149.
Fairview Food Pantry
The Fairview Food Pantry served 94 families this week. Since the regular food delivery from Mountaineer Food Bank was delayed until Friday, Feb. 26, another giveaway is scheduled for this coming Tuesday, March 2 at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Emergency boxes are available by calling 304-449-1863. In addition, the food pantry is committed to helping the Tribal Treats backpack program at the Fairview Elementary School, which now has over 60 students receiving food weekly. To put that into perspective, that’s over 2 classrooms of children who need our help. Thanks all who contribute both financially and of their time to help others. It is a blessing for all.
Spaghetti Dinner
A Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser to benefit a local couple has been organized. Taking place on March 13 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Monongah Town Hall. Donating price is $10 per meal and is available as a carryout. Meals include pasta, bread, drink and dessert. The fundraiser is a surprise for the couple who has had a rough time, as many people have, with being out of work for several months and having medical conditions requiring surgeries. At this time, the couple (I won’t publish their names at this time) have a lot of friends coming together to make this possible. Good deeds do not go unnoticed and for this pair who do so much for everyone else, we hope that they get the help they need.
Birthdays
Very Happy Birthday wishes go out to Racheal Kittle, Harry Steptoe Jr., Kimberly Himes, and Allison Frey.
Yesteryear
Let’s take it way back to 1906. A little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ezra Bell near the mouth of Plum Run was quite sick with Scarlet Fever, an affliction that was touching many homes in the area. This one struck me because Kasey’s best friend Olivia is a Bell from Plum Run. Stricklin’s Dog Show was being held in the streets of Mannington. The town was quite busy with new additions like Mr. Martin Lewis who had accepted a bench in the Homewood pottery. Mrs. Harry Matthews entertained the Ladies Afternoon Club at her home on Center Street. Little Sylvia Snapp gave her family a scare after drinking a bottle of arsenic. She was pronounced out of danger after an hour’s work from local Dr. Leahy. A letter home from a local boy attending Ohio State says they’re experiencing a genuine winter there. The temperatures were at zero with little snow. Feed is getting scarce and loose hay is worth $12-$15 a ton. Being a dairy country, milk is bringing in $1.60 per hundred pounds, butter is $.33 a pound, veal calves and hogs at 6 ½ cents per pound, Horses $125-200, and milk cows at $35-65 depending. Farms are being sold as renters are leaving to work in factories in towns as farm hands are only getting $20-25 a month.
Say hello
I’ve spoken to a lot of people this week who continue to read my column, even a few who just discovered it. Several of you said you like the history part and the helpful hints which makes me happy since they’re my favorite part to write about. If you have anything you’d like to share, please don’t hesitate to contact me, even if it’s just a friendly hello. My email here at the office is scummons@timeswv.com or you can call 304-367-2527. Until next week, stay safe and enjoy the nice weather as it comes. We all need to breathe in some fresh air.
