Maple Grove Cemetery
Donations are being accepted for the mowing and maintenance expenses at Maple Grove Cemetery. Future projects are under way to enhance the cemetery.
Please send donations to Maple Grove Cemetery at Post Office Box 1503, Fairmont, W.V., 26555.
More information will be available shortly.
Beverly CEOS Yard Sale/Hot Dog Sale
Our CEOS members will have a Yard Sale & Hot Dog Sale, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
It will be held in the Beverly Community Educational Outreach Service Club House (old Nixon School) at 60 Nixon School Rd.
Hot dogs, baked goods and drinks will be available.
The club helps support different charities: Literacy Volunteers and veterans are just a few!
White Hall Town Council
The White Hall Town Council will meet in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building on Monday, June 27 at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers and approval of the minutes.
Citizen’s Concerns have a three minute time limit and a sign-up sheet that must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting.
Council members will have the treasurer and financial reports.
Announcements include the Municipal League Conference on Aug. 2-5, the traveling Vietnam War Memorial coming Aug. 4-8 and community concert planned for Aug. 27 from noon-10 p.m.
Public Hearing, and Marion County EMS Report. The Streets and Highways Committee will provide a report.
In unfinished business, councilors will hold an executive session to discuss hourly wages & lease agreements — including one with the Marion County Rescue Squad — consider a budget revision for the Marion County Humane Society, an hourly wage increase for employees, wage changes for the Public Works electrician, and consider longevity pay.
The will be followed with new business to consider, final remarks from Council and adjournment.
White Hall Blessing Box
Thank you to everyone who has been donating to the Blessing Box. People can bring non-perishables and other normal necessities.
The Blessing box is located on the front of the Municipal Building.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756. If you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times West Virginian will be in on Friday, so any information will need to be sent to me by Wednesday.
Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
