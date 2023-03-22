Good Morning Rivesville!
Welcome spring. Let’s hope this weather starts to warm up a bit; I am sure ready for it! I hope everyone is well and got through this cold we had over the weekend, once upon a time I could take the cold but not anymore.
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny is this Saturday, March 25 at the Baxter Fire Department. The cost is $10 for breakfast and a picture with the bunny. Tickets are $15 at the door, hours are 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and is sponsored by the Rivesville Elementary/Middle School PTO. The PTO is still looking for donations to fill raffle baskets or baskets already filled. Call Ashley Seipp for any questions you you may have concerning this event.
Rivesville Peanut Butter Easter Egg orders need to be placed by Sunday, March 26.The cost of the eggs are $6 and $3. To place an order call Bonnie at 304-282-4592, Dee at 304-278-5001 or Roxann at 304-777-0540, the pickup day is Sunday April 2nd 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at the church located on the corner of 3rd and Jasper streets.
The Fairview Volunteer fire department will hold a pizza, sandwich and salad sale Saturday, March 25 from 3-6 p.m. at the fire hall at 409 Main St. in Fairview. Carryout is available or you can eat in. The building is handicap accessible. Call 304-449-449-1904 or 304-449-1905.
A clothing give away will be held Saturday, March 25 at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ at 18 Darrah Lane Fairview. There will be clothing for children, men and women. Call 304-449-1168.
Get your tickets for the Bingo at the Kingmont Community Building and sponsored by the Marion County Democratic Women. The cost of the tickets are $25, bingo starts at 1 p.m. To purchase a ticket call Emma-304-657-7244, Tina-304-694-4446, Sharon-304-657-6859, Belinda-304-641-2394 and Crystal- 304-612-5532.
Dutchman’s Daughter will hold a spaghetti fundraiser to benefit Valinda Tagg, Valinda is a long time employee (27 years plus) and is valiantly battling ALS. This is a donation only fundraiser, basically free donate what you can. The meal will consist of spaghetti and meat sauce, side salad and dressing, 2 pieces of garlic bread. Available drinks are coffee, tea or soda. I hope folks will come out and support this good cause. The date is Tuesday, March 28 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., dine in or takeout. Valinda is affectionately known as the fudge lady and is a proud Veteran of the United States Navy. I hope folks will get out and show their support for this cause.
If you haven’t had a chance to get the Lenten Fish dinner going on during Lent at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church you still have a couple weeks to do so. The dinner is every Friday 4- 6:30 p.m., the meal consists of Baked Cod, Scalloped Potatoes, Mac and Cheese, Green Beans, Slaw, Bread and Dessert. The cost of the meal is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 10. The church is located 407 Jackson St. Fairmont. Pre-order or reserve a table by calling Antoinette at 304-363-2793 or304-203-1717. It is appreciated if you place your order by thursday evening.,you can eat in or carryout.
Upcoming events
April 1: Rivesville United Methodist Church hot dog sale, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
April 1: Spaghetti dinner at McCurdysville Community Building, 4-7 p.m.
April 16: Coach Ricky Suba drive through pasta dinner.
April 22: Pioneer Woman Basket Bingo hosted by Grant Town EMS.
Birthday Wishes
Pete Martin, Terry Shipley, Susan Shipley, and my great nephews John and David Watson as the celebrate their 16th birthdays on Thursday — love you guys.
Blessings to each of you on your special day.
Remember I always welcome news and would appreciate receiving it by Sunday. Call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith@yahoo.com.
Until next time — drive safe, we love our kids!
