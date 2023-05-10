Good Morning Riversville!
I hope everyone is well.
Rivesville residents can vote early starting May 31 through June 10 at Rivesville Town Hall. The town election will be held on Tuesday, June 13 from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Rivesville Community Building. I will have the hours for the early voting in next week’s column.
The following are the names of the candidates running in the election, the names will not appear on the ballot as they are all write in candidates.:
Tracy Runyan is running for mayor, Aslee Sheets is running for recorder and Donnie Edwards, Capri Harmon, Avary King and Kyle Smith are running for council. James Hershman is running for an unexpired term.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, May 20 for the town cleanup sponsored by Main Street Rivesville, Tha Marion County Commission, the Town of Rivesville and Rivesville 7-11. The cleanup will be held 9 a.m.-12 p.m. All willing to help will meet at town hall where gloves, pickers, and bags will be supplied. A dumpster will be available for town residents only. ID’s will be checked, dumpsters will be video monitored and violators will be fined. You cannot dump tires, asbestos, batteries of any kind, yard waste, construction materials, oil, paint, or any other chemicals.
I hope lots of folks will take pride in the town and come out and help.
News from the school
The inaugural Annual Ram Jam Celebration of Arts and Healthy Minds will be held on Friday, May 19 from 5- 8 p.m. at Rivesville Elementary-Middle School, which is sponsored by the Local School Improvement Council. The event will feature the Rivesville 6th, 7th, and 8th grade bands, Student Chorus, student performances, student art displays, a performance from local artist Emmy of the Mountains, food trucks, fun activities and a healthy minds resource table.
It sounds like a good way to spend a Friday evening.
A quarter sale along with a hot dog sale will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the McCurdysville Community Building, for more information call 304-278-5469 OR 304-278-5905.
The Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold their food distribution on Saturday, May 20 from 9:30-11 a.m. Please arrive before 11 a.m. If in need of an emergency food box call Gary at 304-564-2950 or Bob ay 304-278-7550.
The City of Pleasant Valley will hold a community wide yard sale May 19-21 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. This includes Millersville, Benton’s Ferry, KIngmont and Pleasant Valley.
A clothing giveaway will be held on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ, 18 Darrah Lane. Clothing for men, women and children will be available. For any questions call 304-449-1168.
DAC Gift Basket Bingo will be held on Sunday, May 21 at Knights of Columbus, doors open at 12 p.m., Bingo starts at 1 p.m.
Opening day for the Fairmont Farmers Market is Tuesday, May 30 at Palatine Park from 4-6 p.m.
Mark your calendars for June 9 and Relay for Life’s “Wild for a Cure” event at Fairmont State Falcon University, includes a survivor dinner and event starts at 5:30 p.m.
You will also want to mark your calendars for July 28-29 for the Rivesville Homecoming and Reunion. Friday the 28th will be the weiner roast at the Rivesville Middle School at 4 p.m. and everyone is to bring a covered dish. Saturday, July 29, Homecoming events start at 11 a.m. at REMS. The cost is $13 per person and will be catered by Frank’s Catering. Please respond to Gary Morris at 304-365-4053. This event is being sponsored by the Rivesville Foundation.
Birthday Wishes
Scott Swan, Kevin Egidi, Melanie Carpenter, Kayla Runion. Birthday blessings to each of you.
Anniversary Wishes
Jim and Pam Suba who recently celebrated 39 years and Jason and Sunny Henderson(not sure how many years). Wishing both couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
Don’t forget Sunday is Mother’s Day, so be sure and honor that special lady that has been a blessing in your life. It doesn’t take much to make them happy and know they are loved and appreciated.
Please drive safe, we love our kids.
I know a lot of folks are kicking the Pirates right now, all those that jumped on the bandwagon have now jumped off, do me a favor and stay off! I love my Pirates and I pray they will get back in the game, if they don’t they don’t it was fun while it lasted.
Let’s gooo Bucs!
Got News? Give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith#@yahoo.com.
